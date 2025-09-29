29 Sep 2025 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Rudgeley grabs another top 10 in France
by Patrick Taylor
A year after finishing runner-up at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley has enjoyed another strong week on French soil.
The 24-year-old finished in a tie for fifth this time around, recording her seventh top-10 finish in 2025 on the Ladies European Tour, and second in consecutive weeks.
The result moves Rudgeley into 27th on the season-long Order of Merit race, the highest placed of the Australian contingent, and she will now enjoy a week off before the Hero Women's Indian Open.
Top-10 finishes were also recorded at the weekend by Austin Bautista on the Sunshine Tour and Scott Hend on the Asian Tour.
Playing in the Vodacom Origins of Golf – Devonvale, Bautista continued his consistent run of form on the African circuit, and with a T7 finish solidifying his strong position on the Order of Merit.
Bautista currently sits second, around 200 points ahead of third, with the top three come season’s end earning either DP World Tour or Hotel Planner Tour status.
For Hend, who currently leads the European Legends Tour Order of Merit, it was a chance to show that he still has the game to compete with the young professionals in Asia.
The Queenslander was well in contention at the halfway point of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, but had a slow weekend to finish in a share for ninth.
Elsewhere, Grant Booth recorded a strong week on the PGA Tour Americas to finish 11th at the Fortinet Cup Championship.
Asian Tour
Mercuries Taiwan Masters
Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
1 Rattanon Wannasrichan 72-68-70-73—283 US$200,000
T9 Scott Hend 71-68-75-75—289 $17,750
T13 Maverick Antcliff 76-70-73-71—290 $13,300
T13 Kevin Yuan 73-75-69-73—290 $13,300
T18 Travis Smyth 75-71-74-71—291 $10,680
T29 Ryan Peake 77-69-76-71—293 $8,300
T54 Nick Voke (NZ) 72-72-81-78—303 $2,500
MC Jack Thompson 76-74
MC Aaron Wilkin 78-72
MC Todd Sinnott 74-78
MC Jed Morgan 75-78
MC Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 79-75
MC Brett Rankin 77-79
MC Lawry Flynn 85-79
Ladies European Tour
Lacoste Ladies Open de France
Golf Barriere, Deauville, France
1 Anna Huang 68-64-65—197 €60,000
T5 Kirsten Rudgeley 67-69-67—203 €12,666.67
T22 Kelsey Bennett 68-70-70—208 €5,410
T22 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-68-70—208 €5,410
T26 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 68-71-70—209 €3,933.33
T65 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 72-69-74—215 €1,020
Japan Golf Tour
Panasonic Open
Izumigaoka Country Club, Osaka
1 Ryo Katsumata 64-66-65-69—264 ¥20,000,000
T25 Brad Kennedy 66-66-70-70—272 ¥761,250
MC Michael Hendy 72-68
Sunshine Tour
Vodacom Origins of Golf – Devonvale
Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate
1 Jacques Kruyswijk 68-62-73—203
T7 Austin Bautista 68-68-71—207
PGA TOUR Americas
Fortinet Cup Championship
Morgan Creek Golf Club, Surrey, British Columbia
1 Jay Card III 64-68-65-62—259
11 Grant Booth 73-64-66-64—267
Legends Tour
WINSTONgolf Senior Open
WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany
1 Bernhard Langer 62-67-66—195
T22 Mark Brown (NZ) 74-71-66—211
T31 Michael Long (NZ) 73-71-69—213
Korean PGA Tour
Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance KJ Choi Invitational
Ferrum Club, South Korea
1 Jeon Garam 66-69-69-70—274
T12 Junseok Lee 67-72-70-71—280
T30 Changgi Lee (NZ) 74-70-73-69—286
MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 74-79
WD Wonjoon Lee 77
