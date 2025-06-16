Aussies on Tour: Playoff heartbreak again for Bosio

16 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

A late bogey and a 15-year-old amateur have conspired to deny Golf Australia Rookie Squad member Justice Bosio a maiden professional win at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge.

Defeated in a playoff on the LET Access Series two starts back, the Caboolture product held a narrow, one-stroke advantage late in Sunday’s final round.

She dropped a shot at the par-4 16th, two-putted for par at the par-5 17th and then got up-and-down at the final hole to join England’s Gemma Clews, Austria’s Katharina Muehlbauer and teenage French amateur Alice Kong in the playoff.

It would need just one extra hole as Kong denied the three professionals with a birdie from 13 feet.

Despite the disappointment of not winning, Bosio earned a three-way share of the winner’s prize money and the crucial Order of Merit points.

Given her other runner-up finish, Bosio now leads the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings and has climbed to fifth on the Order of Merit, the top seven last season earning promotion to the Ladies European Tour.

There was an Aussie top 10 again on the Ladies European Tour this week with Kelsey Bennett tied 10th at the Hulencourt Women’s Open in Belgium.

It is the fourth top-10 finish of Bennett’s rookie season and elevates her to 20th on the Order of Merit.

There were a host of Aussie women jockeying for positions near the top of the leaderboard early at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

Karis Davidson led and there were six Aussies inside the top 11 through 36 holes, Davidson’s tie for seventh the best by week’s end and her best ever finish on the LPGA Tour.

Adam Scott began the final round of the US Open with high hopes of a second major championship only to fade late with a 9-over 79 while Scott Hend grabbed a share of 10th at the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy.

Results

US Open Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania 1 JJ Spaun 66-72-69-72—279 $US4.3m T12 Adam Scott 70-70-67-79—286 $348,967 T19 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-73-73-69—287 $242,532 T23 Jason Day 76-67-72-73—288 $161,132 T38 Marc Leishman 71-75-68-77—291 $90,408 T64 Cam Davis 74-73-82-73—302 $42,351 MC Cameron Smith 75-73—148 MC Min Woo Lee 77-72—149

LPGA Tour Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan 1 Carlota Ciganda 69-67-69-67—272 $US450,000 T7 Karis Davidson 66-70-71-69—276 $75,376 T14 Gabriela Ruffels 67-71-73-67—278 $38,877 T14 Minjee Lee 67-70-72-69—278 $38,877 T24 Grace Kim 65-73-71-72—281 $26,616 T36 Hannah Green 75-68-72-68—283 $16,039 T44 Cassie Porter 68-70-74-72—284 $12,095 T54 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-68-76-72—286 $7,755 72 Sarah Kemp 69-73-75-73—290 $5,859 MC Robyn Choi 69-76—145 MC Hira Naveed 74-77—151 MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 75-77—152

Ladies European Tour Hulencourt Women’s Open Hulencourt, Belgium 1 Darcey Harry 71-68-68-68—275 €45,000 3 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 71-70-72-66—279 €18,000 T10 Kelsey Bennett 67-71-71-74—283 €6,300 T17 M. Hinson-Tolchard 70-71-71-73—285 €4,788 MC Kirsten Rudgeley 74-74—148 MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-76—149 MC Amy Walsh 79-77—156 MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-84—160

Japan Golf Tour/Korean PGA Tour Hana Bank Invitational The Heaven Country Club, South Korea 1 Shaun Norris 66-69-69-66—270 ¥27,352,000 Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-69—141 MC Brad Kennedy 72-72—144 MC Junseok Lee 72-73—145 MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 73-78—151

Epson Tour Great Lakes Championship The Highlands, The Heather, Harbor Springs, Michigan 1 Riley Smyth 72-66-66—204 $US37,500 T23 Su Oh 71-70-72—213 $2,634 MC Soo Jin Lee 77-74—151 MC Jess Whitting 82-80—162

HotelPlanner Tour Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge Kaskáda Golf Resort, Brno, Czech Republic 1 Palmer Jackson 65-67-67-64—263 €48,000 MC Jye Pickin 75-74—149 MC Hayden Hopewell 86-72—158

LET Access Series Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge Panorama Golf Resort, Kacov, Czech Republic 1 Alice Kong (a) 74-71-70—215 ------ Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff T2 Justice Bosio 73-71-71—215 €5,115 T26 Abbie Teasdale 77-69-75—221 €630.90 T26 Stephanie Bunque 73-71-77—221 €630.90 T26 Kristalle Blum 76-75-70—221 €630.90 T44 Belinda Ji 76-74-76—226 €363.38

Legends Tour Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy Costa Navarino, Greece 1 Peter Baker 67-67-66—200 T10 Scott Hend 68-69-73—210 T14 Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-69-69—211 T50 Michael Long 73-75-75—223