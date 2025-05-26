Aussies on Tour: Percy logs career best at Senior PGA

26 May 2025 | Professional golf |

A final round of 3-under 69 has earned Victorian Cameron Percy his best finish in a senior major at the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.

Co-leader through 36 holes, Percy lost ground with 4-over 76 in Round 3 but responded with 3-under in the final round as Argentine Angel Cabrera won a second straight senior major championship in as many weeks.

One-over through his first four holes on Sunday, Percy was within two strokes of the lead on the back of four birdies in the space of six holes around the turn.

That run of birdies would end with par at the par-4 12th, Percy unable to make any further inroads as he parred his way to the clubhouse and 5-under total.

That was enough to finish outright seventh, his first top-10 finish in any major championship, bettering his previous best of a tie for 11th at the 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship.

Kiwi Steven Alker surpassed Percy for low round of the week with a 6-under 66 to finish tied 14th, Scott Hend (69) and Mark Hensby (72) finishing tied for 19th and 21st respectively.

Percy was one of four Aussies to finish inside the top 10 globally this week with Robyn Choi’s tie for ninth at the Riviera Maya Open her first LPGA Tour top 10 outside Australia.

A tie for seventh at the LET Access Series’ Allegria Stegersbach Ladies Open in Austria is Justice Bosio’s best international result since turning professional while New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori had a hole-in-one on her way to a share of 10th at the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Karl Vilips was on track to log the third top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR rookie season at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas but dropped shots at both the 15th and 16th holes to finish tied 11th.

Results

PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas 1 Ben Griffin 66-63-68-71—268 $US1.71m T11 Karl Vilips 70-66-68-70—274 $203,775 MC Cam Davis 76-71—147

PGA TOUR Champions Senior PGA Championship Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland 1 Ángel Cabrera 72-69-70-69—280 $US540,000 7 Cameron Percy 67-71-76-69—283 $99,750 T14 Steven Alker (NZ) 75-73-72-66—286 $51,412 T19 Scott Hend 70-74-74-69—287 $38,490 T21 Mark Hensby 71-74-71-72—288 $30,572.50 T40 Richard Green 71-76-74-72—293 $10,317.50 T40 Brendan Jones 71-74-75-73—293 $10,317.50 T55 Andre Stolz 73-73-78-73—297 $5,216.67 67 Mick Smith 72-73-79-79—303 $3,930 MC Rod Pampling 72-78—150 MC Stuart Appleby 70-81—151 MC David Bransdon 72-79—151 MC Michael Wright 75-78—153 MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 77-81—158

LPGA Tour MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico 1 Chisato Iwai 68-74-68-66—276 $US375,000 T9 Robyn Choi 74-72-69-70—285 $45,995 T16 Karis Davidson 72-74-68-72—286 $32,184 T21 Gabriela Ruffels 71-69-71-76—287 $26,546 T52 Sarah Kemp 73-74-74-73—294 $8,110 MC Hira Naveed 77-72—149 MC Cassie Porter 75-74—149 MC Sarah Jane Smith 84-74—158 MC Su Oh 78-80—158

DP World Tour Soudal Open Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium 1 Kristoffer Reitan 71-66-72-62—271 €412,807.64 Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff T25 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 67-71-71-70—279 €23,432.90 T37 Jason Scrivener 69-68-73-71—281 €16,026.65 MC David MIcheluzzi 70-73—143 MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 73-72—145 MC Daniel Gale 73-75—148

Asian Tour/Korean PGA Tour Kolon Korea Open presented by ELORD La Vie Est Belle (Dunes Cse), Korea 1 Sadom Kaewkanjana 69-69-69-70—277 $US362,844.70 T15 Kevin Yuan 74-69-69-74—286 $9,644.41 T21 Jed Morgan 67-72-74-74—287 $7,830.19 T42 Maverick Antcliff 75-69-73-77—294 $4,571.84 57 Ryan Peake 71-75-75-79—300 $3,657.47 MC Travis Smyth 73-78—151 MC Aaron Wilkin 78-74—152 MC Danny Lee (NZ) 83-72—155 MC Junseok Lee 85-79—164

Ladies European Tour Jabra Ladies Open Evian Resort Golf Club, France 1 Sara Kouskova 66-70-67—203 €45,000 T10 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-68-71—209 €6,600 T34 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-73-69—215 €2,526 T39 Kelsey Bennett 66-73-77—216 €2,115 MC Kirsten Rudgeley 75-73—148 MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 70-81—151

Korn Ferry Tour Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee 1 Pontus Nyholm 65-66-68-66—265 $US180,000 Won at first hole of sudden-death playoff T35 Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-68-69-67—276 $5,650 63 Rhein Gibson 68-68-71-74—281 $4,040 MC Harrison Endycott 69-73—142

HotelPlanner Tour Danish Golf Challenge Bogense Golf Club, Bogense, Denmark 1 Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 66-70-66-67—269 €48,000 T64 Sam Jones (NZ) 75-67-72-75—289 €750 74 Hayden Hopewell 72-68-79-75—294 €510

PGA Tour Americas Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship Club El Rincón de Cajicá, Bogotá, Colombia Reduced to 36 holes due to rain 1 Davis Lamb 61-68—129 T54 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 71-71—142 T94 Grant Booth 74-72—146

LET Access Series Allegria Stegersbach Ladies Open Sudburgenland of the Allegria Golf Resort, Austria 1 Gemma Clews 71-66-70—207 €8,000 T7 Justice Bosio 74-69-68—211 €1,500 T14 Kristalle Blum 74-69-70—213 €875 T26 Stephanie Bunque 74-69-74—217 €656