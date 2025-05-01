Aussies on Tour: Peake gets underway in Asia

01 May 2025 | Professional golf |

Courtesy of his now famous win at the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sports, Ryan Peake gained winners category status on the Asian Tour, and makes his debut as a Tour member at this week's GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship in South Korea.

Peake, who also gained DP World Tour status thanks to his second-place Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit finish, will likely play as much as he can in Asia before that European status comes into effect at the BMW Australian PGA Championship later this year.

It marks the beginning of the next chapter for the left-handed West Australian, whose comeback story of resilience and perseverance has been well documented, and one which is likely to crescendo at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July — another spoil from his win at Millbrook.

Peake is joined by a host of his fellow countrymen, including Travis Smyth, and last week's Legends Tour champion Scott Hend, who his always out to prove he can still mix it with the young guys.

Staying in Korea, the Ripper GC boys are ready to take on the inaugural LIV Golf Korea. The Rippers currently sit third on the season-long team standings, in great position to successfully defend their 2024 title.

The LPGA Tour heads to Black Desert in Utah for the first time, with seven Australians playing, many keen to shake off a lacklustre week at the Chevron Championship. While the PGA TOUR's CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which has been a happy hunting ground for Australians in the past, heads back to TPC Craig Ranch.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

10:01pm Ryan Fox (NZ)

10:45pm* Karl Vilips, Cam Davis

11:51pm Harrison Endycott

3:22am* Aaron Baddeley

Recent champion: Taylor Pendrith

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1956), Bruce Devlin (1969), Adam Scott (2008), Jason Day (2010, 2023), Steven Bowditch (2015).

Prize money: $US 9.9million

TV times: Live Thursday and Friday 9:45pm-9am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Saturday and Sunday 10:30pm-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour

Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion

Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

11pm* Robyn Choi, Sarah Kemp

11:44pm* Cassie Porter

12:06am* Minjee Lee

12:17am* Steph Kyriacou

12:50am Fiona Xu (NZ)

1:01am* Karis Davidson

4:26am* Gabi Ruffels

4:37am* Hira Naveed

5:43am* Grace Kim

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Prize money: $US 3million

TV times: Live Friday 8am-11am Fox Sports 506 and Kayo. Saturday 8am-11am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo. Sunday and Monday 8am-11am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Asian Tour

The 44th GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship

Namseoul Country Club, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

7:52am Junseok Lee

8:03am Ryan Peake

8:36am Jed Morgan

8:58am Sungjin Yeo (NZ)

9:09am Maverick Antcliff

12:41pm Nick Voke (NZ)

1:14pm Wonjoon Lee

1:25pm Travis Smyth

1:58pm Aaron Wilkin

2:31pm Scott Hend

Recent champion: Kim Hong-taek

Past Aussie winners: Mike Clayton (1984)

Prizemoney: KRW1,300,000,000

TV times: Live Thursday, Friday and Saturday 2pm-6pm Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 1pm-5pm Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Korea

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea

Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Danny Lee (NZ).

Recent champion: Inaugural event.

TV times: Live Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7Plus.

Japan Golf Tour

The Crowns

Nagoya Golf Club Wago Course, Japan

Australasians in the field: Michael Hendry (NZ), Brad Kennedy.

Recent champion: Ren Yonezawa

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1969, 1972), David Graham (1976), Graham Marsh (1977, 1981), Greg Norman (1989), Peter Senior (1993), Roger Mackay (1994), Brendan Jones (2011).

Prizemoney: ¥110,000,000

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational

The Woodlands Country Club, Texas

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appelby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, Vijay Singh (FIJI)

Recent champion: Scott Dunlap

Past Aussie winners: Nil.

Prizemoney: US$ 3million

TV times: Live Saturday 2:30am-5:30am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo. Monday 5am-8am Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

PGA Tour Americas

Diners Club Peru Open

Los Inkas Golf Club, Lima, Peru

10:15pm Grant Booth

2:40am Charlie Hillier (NZ)

Recent champion: Stuart Macdonald

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$ 225,000

Korn Ferry Tour

Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya

PGA Riviera Maya, Tulum, Mexico

3:30am Rhein Gibson

4:40am* Harry Hillier (NZ)

Prizemoney: US$ 1million

Epson Tour

Reliance Matrix Championship presented by Epson

Spanish Trail Country Club, Las Vegas

1:50am* Amelia Garvey (NZ)

4:50am* Su Oh

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Prizemoney: US$ 250,000