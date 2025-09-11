Aussies on Tour: Minjee reveals ‘ultimate’ goal for 2025

11 Sep 2025 | Professional golf |

With her goal of a strong majors season now complete, Minjee Lee has revealed her primary objective for the remainder of the 2025 LPGA Tour calendar.

The first two-time winner of the Rolex Annika Major Award on the back of her win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, tie for third at the Amundi Evian Championship and top-15 finishes at the Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open, Lee is enjoying one of the best seasons of her career.

The 29-year-old fell just short of a 12th LPGA Tour win at the CPKC Women’s Open and is one of nine Aussies teeing it up at this week’s Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio, a tournament she won two years ago.

Currently fourth in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, Lee is second in the Race to CME Globe standings and is looking at supplant Jeeno Thitikul in the No.1 spot by season’s end.

“Obviously I would love to win CME. That’s a big one,” Lee said in her pre-tournament press conference.

“Obviously I would love to be able to win in Asia. Asia, I always love playing those events. A lot of my family come to watch. Korea is a big one for me, too, the BMW Championship.

“I feel like I have a good stretch of events coming up, and obviously a big goal but CME would be the ultimate one.”

Arguably the game’s premier ball-striker, Lee’s turnaround from a disappointing 2024 campaign has been pinned largely on her switch to a broomstick putter at the start of the year.

It has resulted in an extraordinary improvement of 157th in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2024 to second in season 2025, a transformation that is feeding into other areas of her game.

“My long game and my driving, that has always been pretty solid over the last few years,” said Lee.

“It was more just getting the putter and working and getting a bit more confidence in that area.

“Short game, I’m constantly working on something and trying to get better in that area, too.

“I’m able to rely a little more on my long game and irons so I think I was able to put a bit more importance and more of my time into my short game and putting.

“That’s kind of let me be a bit more free in the things that I am able to work on.”

There are some big-name additions amongst the Aussie men contesting the storied BMW Championship at Wentworth Club in London this week.

Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee are in action for the first time in a month, Scott seeking to add to his lone top-10 finish in nine previous starts.

Karl Vilips and Harrison Endycott will fly the Aussie flag as the PGA TOUR Fall Series kicks off in California and there are six Australians in the field for the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEST

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England 4pm David Micheluzzi 5:15pm Min Woo Lee 5:25pm Adam Scott 6:15pm Elvis Smylie 7:20pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 9:35pm Ryan Fox (NZ) 10:40pm* Daniel Hillier (NZ) 11:30pm* Jason Scrivener

Recent champion: Billy Horschel Past Aussie winners: Rodger Davis (1986), Mike Harwood (1990) Prizemoney: $US9m TV times: Live 6pm-3am Thursday, Friday, Saturday; Live 6pm-2:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

PGA TOUR Procore Championship Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California 6:22am Karl Vilips 6:55am Harrison Endycott

Recent champion: Patton Kizzire Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US6m TV times: Live 3am-11am Friday, Saturday; Live 8am-11am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship TPC River’s Bend, Hamilton Township, Ohio 9:42pm* Hira Naveed 10:15pm* Hannah Green 10:59pm Gabriela Ruffels 2:20am* Karis Davidson 2:42am* Fiona Xu (NZ) 3:15am Cassie Porter 3:26am Stephanie Kyriacou 3:26am* Lydia Ko (NZ), Minjee Lee 3:37am* Grace Kim 4:21am Robyn Choi

Recent champion: Lydia Ko Past Aussie winners: Minjee Lee (2023) Prizemoney: $US2m TV times: Live 6am-9am Friday; Live 3am-6am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 3am-6am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Mathew Goggin, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Rod Pampling, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Steve Stricker Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US2.2m TV times: 11am-12:30pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Ladies European Tour VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland 4:15pm* Kelsey Bennett, Momoka Kobori (NZ) 4:48pm* Kirsten Rudgeley 5:21pm Sarah Kemp 5:21pm* Wenyung Keh (NZ) 5:43pm Amy Walsh 8:44pm Amelia Garvey (NZ) 9:39pm Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 10:12pm Whitney Hillier

Recent champion: Alice Hewson Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: €300,000 TV times: Live 11:30pm-2:30am Thursday, Friday; Live 10pm-1am Saturday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

Asian Tour The 41st Shinhan Donghae Open Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Korea 8:44am Junseok Lee 12:50pm Wade Ormsby 12:50pm* Aaron Wilkin 1:12pm* Maverick Antcliff 1:45pm Scott Hend 2:18pm Travis Smyth 2:29pm* Nick Voke (NZ)

Recent champion: Kensei Hirata Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: KRW1.5b TV times: Live 2pm-6pm Thursday, Friday; Live 1pm-5pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 1pm-5pm Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

Sunshine Tour Vodacom Origins of Golf – Gowrie Farm Lodge & Golf Course Gowrie Farm Lodge & Golf Course, Nottingham Road, South Africa Australians in the field: Austin Bautista

Recent champion: Jonathan Broomhead Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: R2m

Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tennessee 9:40pm* Rhein Gibson 11:05pm* Harry Hillier (NZ)

Recent champion: Paul Peterson Past Aussie winners: Cam Davis (2018) Prizemoney: $US1.5m TV times: Live 6am-8am Friday on Fox Sports 506; Live 6am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Epson Tour Guardian Championship RTJ Golf Trail at Capitol Hill (Senator Cse), Prattville, Alabama Australians in the field: Jennifer Elliott, Soo Jin Lee, Su Oh

Recent champion: Fatima Fernandez Cano Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US250,000

LET Access Series Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open Golf Saint Omer, France Australians in the field: Justice Bosio, Belinda Ji, Abbie Teasdale, Kristalle Blum

Recent champion: Kelsey Bennett Past Aussie winners: Kelsey Bennett (2024) Prizemoney: €40,000

PGA TOUR Americas ATB Classic Northern Bear Golf Club, Strathcona County, Alberta 1:20am Grant Booth 5:30am Tony Chen

Recent champion: Frederik Kjettrup Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US225,000

HotelPlanner Tour Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal 6:18pm Danny List 9:40pm Hayden Hopewell 10:35pm Sam Jones (NZ)Recent champion: Matt Oshrine Past Aussie winners: Dimi Papadatos (2018) Prizemoney: €300,000