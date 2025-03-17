Aussies on Tour: Min Woo unable to recover at Sawgrass

17 Mar 2025 | Professional golf |

As the 36-hole leader, Min Woo Lee was poised to make the biggest step in his professional career at THE PLAYERS Championship this week, but his weekend ended up being a disappointment.

With closing rounds of 78-73, the West Australian eventually finished in a tie for 20th alongside Kiwi Ryan Fox, with Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun to return on Monday morning for a three-hole playoff to decide the champion.

Lee's stunning 66 in the second round was the highlight of the week for the Australian contingent, as fellow Aussies Adam Scott, Karl Vilips and Cam Davis all failed to make the cut.

Victorian Lucas Herbert continued his strong run of form, finishing T14 at LIV Golf Singapore even with a closing 74.

New Zealand's Ben Campbell finished in solo third as 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open winner Joaquin Niemann took home yet another trophy to move to the top of the season standings.

Elsewhere, West Australian Hayden Hopewell notched a top-10 on the HotelPlanner Tour in India, finishing in a tie for seventh.

PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

1 *playoff between Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun to be played*

T20 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-70-72-70 -- 284 $US240,250

T20 Min Woo Lee 67-66-78-73-- 284 $240,250

MC Adam Scott 74-72

MC Karl Vilips 72-78

MC Cam Davis 76-80

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Singapore

Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

1 Joaquin Niemann 67-64-65 -- 196 $US4m

3 Ben Campbell (NZ) 68-67-67 -- 202 $1.5m

T14 Lucas Herbert 68-66-74 -- 208 $287,000

T19 Cameron Smith 67-70-72-- 209 $230,000

T32 Matt Jones 72-70-71 -- 213 $151,600

T32 Danny Lee (NZ) 68-69-76 -- 213 $151,600

T51 Marc Leishman 74-76-72 -- 222 $55,000

HotelPlanner Tour

Kolkata Challenge

Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

1 Joshua Berry 72-62-70-73 -- 277 €44,284.37

T7 Hayden Hopewell 69-68-71-72 -- 280 €6,444.96

T57 Sam Jones (NZ) 71-72-72-75 -- 290 €871.85

MC Haydn Barron 71-74

Epson Tour

IOA Golf Classic

Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, Florida

1 Gina Kim 65-69-68 -- 202 $US 33,750

T47 Robyn Choi 70-72-72 -- 214 $1,082

MC Su Oh 68-77

MC Caitlin Peirce 72-77