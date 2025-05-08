Aussies on Tour: Herbert holds lead in Japan

08 May 2025 | Professional golf |

Lucas Herbert will head into the weekend as a huge contender at International Series Japan.

Winner of the DP World Tour's ISPS HANDA Championship in Japan just over two years ago, Herbert is one of 16 Australasian players in the field at the Asian Tour event at Caledonian Golf Club.

He sits at 11-under-par after two rounds, following up his brilliant 62 on Thursday with a 69 on day two.

Fellow Australian Travis Smyth (68-67) is just four shots behind Herbert, who led by a shot when he finished his second round.

The Aussie influence is strong too at the LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open while three of our best men are endeavouring to win a unique cricket bat trophy at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

All nine of the LPGA-exempt Australians are teeing it up at the spectacular Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, world No.7 Hannah Green hoping to go one better after finishing second to Nelly Korda during the American’s record-equalling run of wins.

With regular host venue Quail Hollow preparing for next week’s US PGA Championship, the Truist Championship moves to the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the oldest country club in the US and founded by a group of English students who had played cricket while at the University of Pennsylvania.

Kirsten Rudgeley, Kelsey Bennett and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard have returned to action as the Ladies European Tour season resumes with the Aramco Korea Championship and Kristalle Blum has finished T50 in her first LET Access Series event of the year, the Super Bock Ladies Open in Portugal.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR Truist Championship The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia 1:42am* Adam Scott 1:53am Cam Davis 2:15am Min Woo Lee

Past champion: Rory McIlroy Past Aussie winners: Jason Day (2018) Prize money: $US20m TV times: Live 1am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 10:30pm-8:30am Saturday; Live 9:30pm-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 9:12pm Ryan Fox (NZ) 9:45pm* Aaron Baddeley

Past champion: Chris Gotterup Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US4m TV times: Live 12am-2am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 507; Live 5am-7am Sunday on Fox Sports 506; Live 5am-7am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City 9:15pm Gabriela Ruffels, Sarah Kemp 9:26pm Hira Naveed 9:26pm* Karis Davidson 9:48pm Stephanie Kyriacou 10:32pm* Minjee Lee 10:43pm Fiona Xu (NZ) 3:10am* Cassie Porter 3:21am* Hannah Green 3:32am* Lydia Ko (NZ) 3:43am Grace Kim

Past champion: Nelly Korda Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US3m TV times: Live 1am-4am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 6:30am-9:30am Sunday; Live 2am-5am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

DP World Tour Turkish Airlines Open Regnum Carya, Antalya, Turkey 2:35pm* Daniel Gale 8:40pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 8:50pm* Danny List

Past champion: Tyrrell Hatton (2019) Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US2.75m TV times: Live 8:30pm-1:30am Thursday, Friday; Live 8:45pm-1am Saturday; Live 8pm-1am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Asian Tour International Series Japan Caledonian Golf Club, Japan 7:05am Brett Rankin 7:15am Aaron Wilkin 7:25am Jack Buchanan 7:35am Kevin Yuan 8am* Nick Voke (NZ) 8:10am* Michael Hendry (NZ), Wade Ormsby 8:30am* Scott Hend 8:40am* Maverick Antcliff 8:50am* Todd Sinnott 8:55am Lawry Flynn 12:10pm Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 12:30pm Travis Smyth 12:50pm Lucas Herbert 1:15pm* Jack Thompson 1:40pm Jed Morgan

Past champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US2m TV times: Live 2pm-6pm Thursday, Friday; Live 1pm-5pm Saturday; 6pm-8pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Ladies European Tour Aramco Korea Championship New Korea Country Club, Korea 11:14am Kirsten Rudgeley 11:26am* Kelsey Bennett 11:38am* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 12:07pm Momoka Kobori (NZ) 12:55pm* Amelia Garvey (NZ)

Past champion: Hyo Joo Kim Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US2m TV times: Live 3:30pm-7:30pm Friday on Fox Sports 507; Live 5pm-7:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5pm-7:30pm Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

LET Access Series Super Bock Ladies Open Vidago Palace Golf, Portugal Round 2 scores T16 Kristalle Blum 72-69—141

Past champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: €50,000

PGA TOUR Americas Bupa Championship Club de golf Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico 12:10am* Charlie Hillier (NZ) 5am Grant Booth

Past champion: Clay Feagler Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US225,000

Epson Tour Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic TPC Scottsdale (Champions Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona 1:10am* Su Oh

Past champion: Ruixin Liu Past Aussie winners: Gabriela Ruffels (2023) Prize money: $US225,000

Korea PGA Tour KPGA Classic Cypress Golf & Resort, Seogwipo 9:51am* Wonjoon Lee 12:51pm Changgi Lee (NZ) 2:19pm* Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 2:30pm Junseok Lee

Past champion: Kim Chan-woo Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize Money: KRW700m