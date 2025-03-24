Aussies on Tour: Top 10s for Herbert, Smyth

24 Mar 2025 | Professional golf |

Top-10 finishes for both Lucas Herbert and Travis Smyth on the Asian Tour led the way for the Aussies as reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori recorded his best finish on the DP World Tour.

Top five in two LIV Golf events already this year, Herbert began brilliantly at the International Series in Macau.

Back-to-back rounds of 65 put the Victorian in position to push for a first tournament win in almost two years, rounds of 69-69 across the weekend resulting in a tie for eighth.

Smyth also began strongly with matching 65s in rounds one and two before ultimately finishing one shot back of Herbert in a tie for 10th.

As he did often on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia last season, Kiwi Kobori closed superbly at the Porsche Singapore Classic.

In his first full season as a member of the DP World Tour, Kobori matched the low round of the tournament – 8-under 64 – to climb 37 spots on the final day and into a tie for ninth, his first DP World Tour top-10.

It was a week of firsts, too, for Victorian Cameron John, whose tie for 20th marks his maiden top-20 finish on the DP World Tour.

Cameron Percy, Richard Green and Greg Chalmers all finished in a share of 14th at the Hoag Classic on PGA TOUR Champions while Adam Scott and Aaron Baddeley were the only two Australians to make the cut at the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship.

Results

PGA TOUR

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Cse), Palm Harbor, Florida

1 Viktor Hovland 70-67-69-67—273

T47 Ryan Fox (NZ) 68-74-74-69—285

T57 Adam Scott 74-70-73-70—287

78 Aaron Baddeley 72-70-78-74—294

MC Cam Davis 74-71—145

MC Karl Vilips 74-75—149

DP World Tour

Porsche Singapore Classic

Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, Singapore

Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain

1 Richard Mansell 68-66-66—200 €392,299.22

T9 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 70-71-64—205 €43,429.83

T20 Cameron John 69-68-70—207 €25,066.77

T36 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-70-69—209 €14,999.68

T56 Daniel Gale 74-68-70—212 €7,038.31

MC Jak Carter 74-69—143

MC Matthew Griffin 69-75—144

MC Jason Scrivener 73-71—144

MC David Micheluzzi 73-76—149

MC Brett Coletta 74-78—152

Asian Tour

International Series Macau presented by Wynn

Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau

1 Carlos Ortiz 67-61-66-64—258 $US360,000

T8 Lucas Herbert 65-65-69-69—268 $45,900

T10 Travis Smyth 65-65-71-68—269 $33,975

T19 Kevin Yuan 67-70-71-64—272 $21,200

T19 Jed Morgan 66-69-69-68—272 $21,200

T19 Nick Voke (NZ) 66-71-64-71—272 $21,200

T36 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 68-66-71-70—275 $13,400

T48 Todd Sinnott 67-70-70-70—277 $8,800

T48 Wade Ormsby 73-66-70-68—277 $8,800

T54 Maverick Antcliff 71-64-73-70—278 $7,300

T58 Matt Jones 70-67-73-69—279 $6,600

72 Jack Thompson 67-69-78-69—283 $4,000

73 Scott Hend 70-69-75-70—284 $3,800

MC Lawry Flynn 75-67—142

MC Brett Rankin 69-75—144

MC Aaron Wilkin 74-71—145

PGA TOUR Champions

Hoag Classic

Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, California

1 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-64-67-198

T14 Cameron Percy 67-69-69—205

T14 Greg Chalmers 69-66-70—205

T14 Richard Green 68-67-70—205

T19 Brendan Jones 64-71-71—206

T24 Steve Allan 66-70-71—207

T33 David Bransdon 70-73-66—209

T33 Mark Hensby 72-66-71—209

T40 Stuart Appleby 72-67-71—210

T66 Rod Pampling 69-77-69—215

HotelPlanner Tour

Delhi Challenge

Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, Haryana, India

1 Quim Vidal 65-68-66-71—270 €44,306.74

T15 Danny List 67-71-68-70—276 €4,015.30

T33 Sam Jones (NZ) 70-68-70-71—279 €1,883.04

T42 Hayden Hopewell 72-67-74-67—280 €1,467.66

WD Haydn Barron 70