24 Mar 2025 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Top 10s for Herbert, Smyth
by Tony Webeck
Top-10 finishes for both Lucas Herbert and Travis Smyth on the Asian Tour led the way for the Aussies as reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori recorded his best finish on the DP World Tour.
Top five in two LIV Golf events already this year, Herbert began brilliantly at the International Series in Macau.
Back-to-back rounds of 65 put the Victorian in position to push for a first tournament win in almost two years, rounds of 69-69 across the weekend resulting in a tie for eighth.
Smyth also began strongly with matching 65s in rounds one and two before ultimately finishing one shot back of Herbert in a tie for 10th.
As he did often on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia last season, Kiwi Kobori closed superbly at the Porsche Singapore Classic.
In his first full season as a member of the DP World Tour, Kobori matched the low round of the tournament – 8-under 64 – to climb 37 spots on the final day and into a tie for ninth, his first DP World Tour top-10.
It was a week of firsts, too, for Victorian Cameron John, whose tie for 20th marks his maiden top-20 finish on the DP World Tour.
Cameron Percy, Richard Green and Greg Chalmers all finished in a share of 14th at the Hoag Classic on PGA TOUR Champions while Adam Scott and Aaron Baddeley were the only two Australians to make the cut at the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship.
Photo: R&A/R&A via Getty Images
Results
PGA TOUR
Valspar Championship
Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Cse), Palm Harbor, Florida
1 Viktor Hovland 70-67-69-67—273
T47 Ryan Fox (NZ) 68-74-74-69—285
T57 Adam Scott 74-70-73-70—287
78 Aaron Baddeley 72-70-78-74—294
MC Cam Davis 74-71—145
MC Karl Vilips 74-75—149
DP World Tour
Porsche Singapore Classic
Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, Singapore
Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain
1 Richard Mansell 68-66-66—200 €392,299.22
T9 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 70-71-64—205 €43,429.83
T20 Cameron John 69-68-70—207 €25,066.77
T36 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-70-69—209 €14,999.68
T56 Daniel Gale 74-68-70—212 €7,038.31
MC Jak Carter 74-69—143
MC Matthew Griffin 69-75—144
MC Jason Scrivener 73-71—144
MC David Micheluzzi 73-76—149
MC Brett Coletta 74-78—152
Asian Tour
International Series Macau presented by Wynn
Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau
1 Carlos Ortiz 67-61-66-64—258 $US360,000
T8 Lucas Herbert 65-65-69-69—268 $45,900
T10 Travis Smyth 65-65-71-68—269 $33,975
T19 Kevin Yuan 67-70-71-64—272 $21,200
T19 Jed Morgan 66-69-69-68—272 $21,200
T19 Nick Voke (NZ) 66-71-64-71—272 $21,200
T36 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 68-66-71-70—275 $13,400
T48 Todd Sinnott 67-70-70-70—277 $8,800
T48 Wade Ormsby 73-66-70-68—277 $8,800
T54 Maverick Antcliff 71-64-73-70—278 $7,300
T58 Matt Jones 70-67-73-69—279 $6,600
72 Jack Thompson 67-69-78-69—283 $4,000
73 Scott Hend 70-69-75-70—284 $3,800
MC Lawry Flynn 75-67—142
MC Brett Rankin 69-75—144
MC Aaron Wilkin 74-71—145
PGA TOUR Champions
Hoag Classic
Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, California
1 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-64-67-198
T14 Cameron Percy 67-69-69—205
T14 Greg Chalmers 69-66-70—205
T14 Richard Green 68-67-70—205
T19 Brendan Jones 64-71-71—206
T24 Steve Allan 66-70-71—207
T33 David Bransdon 70-73-66—209
T33 Mark Hensby 72-66-71—209
T40 Stuart Appleby 72-67-71—210
T66 Rod Pampling 69-77-69—215
HotelPlanner Tour
Delhi Challenge
Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, Haryana, India
1 Quim Vidal 65-68-66-71—270 €44,306.74
T15 Danny List 67-71-68-70—276 €4,015.30
T33 Sam Jones (NZ) 70-68-70-71—279 €1,883.04
T42 Hayden Hopewell 72-67-74-67—280 €1,467.66
WD Haydn Barron 70
