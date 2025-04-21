Aussies on Tour: Major boost for duo in LA

21 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

Major winners Minjee Lee and Hannah Green will head into the first major of the season high on confidence after recording top-10 finishes at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Both past winners of the event – Green victorious in the past two – Lee began the final round best placed to make a move up the leaderboard on Easter Sunday.

A 3-under 69 was only good enough for a share of seventh, Green one shot further back in a tie for ninth after closing with six birdies in her round of 5-under 67.

Four of Lee’s six bogeys for the week came in succession to close out the front nine of Round 3 but the 28-year-old stayed within touch of the leaders with four back-nine birdies.

Despite having made birdie the previous two days at the par-5 first, Lee began the final round with six straight pars as the leaders extended their advantage.

There were birdies at seven, nine, 14 and 16 yet not enough to make an impression on the top of the leaderboard.

Yet what will please Lee and coach Ritchie Smith are ball-striking stats across the week that will hold her in good stead for The Chevron Championship starting Thursday night.

The two-time major winner hit 75 per cent of fairways and 82 per cent of greens in regulation across the week at El Caballero Country Club, numbers that she would love to replicate in conjunction with a good week with the long putter.

Green was sub-70 all four rounds in a valiant attempt to join Karrie Webb as the lone Aussies to win the same LPGA event three years straight.

There was extra motivation for Green’s defence this week as she pledged to donate to the LA Fire Relief Association for every birdie and eagle she made across the 72 holes.

That amounted to $10,500 to help the community back on their feet after the devastating wildfires in January.

“I’m super happy,” said Green after her final round.

“I did a little bit of a tally last night. At the start of the week, I didn’t really know how many birdies we were going to make, so I was hoping that it was going to be a course where we make a ton.

“Definitely a lot of opportunities where I could have made some more, so I’m grateful that I did make the amount that I did.

“Obviously going to a great cause, and good to see some of the guys come out.

“I know at least where my money is going to, so I’m very happy with that.”

One of seven Aussies to contest The Chevron, a bogey-free Sunday 68 for a share of 16th was also a nice source of momentum for Stephanie Kyriacou.

There were top-15 finishes for both Cam Davis and Elvis Smylie.

Coming in on the back of five straight missed cuts, Davis could have finished as high as a tie for third at the RBC Heritage but dropped four shots in four holes around the turn in the final round to finish tied 13th.

Tied for seventh through 36 holes, Elvis Smylie closed with four birdies on the back nine to earn a share of 15th at the Volvo China Open to stay 15th on the DP World Tour Race to Dubai ranking.

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 1 Justin Thomas 61-69-69-68—267 $US3.6m Won on first hole of sudden death playoff T13 Cam Davis 70-66-67-71—274 $364,000 T49 Adam Scott 68-70-69-73—280 $48,000 T49 Jason Day 68-69-70-73—280 $48,000 T54 Karl Vilips 71-65-71-74—281 $44,500 T61 Min Woo Lee 72-71-71-68—282 $41,500

Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Cse), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 1 Garrick Higgo 64-68-70-72—274 $US720,000 T26 Aaron Baddeley 66-70-70-75—281 $29,800 T59 Ryan Fox (NZ) 70-71-73-74—288 $8,960

LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles, California 1 Ingrid Lindblad 68-63-68-68—267 $US562,500 T7 Minjee Lee 67-65-70-69—271 T9 Hannah Green 69-67-69-67—272 T16 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-67-70-68—274 T52 Hira Naveed 71-69-70-70—280 MC Cassie Porter 69-72—141 MC Grace Kim 71-73—144 MC Karis Davidson 75-71—146 MC Gabriela Ruffels 74-75—149 MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 77-73—150

DP World Tour Volvo China Open Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai, China 1 Ashun Wu 68-70-67-65—270 €381,213.83 T15 Elvis Smylie 67-70-71-70—278 €30,317.71 T20 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 67-70-70-72—279 €26,460.72 T36 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 68-69-75-71—283 €14,575.82 T43 Jason Scrivener 67-71-73-73—284 €11,660.66 MC George Worrall 74-74—148

Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club (Commander Cse), Lakewood Ranch, Florida 1 Neal Shipley 64-68-70-64—266 $US180,000 T57 Harry Hillier (NZ) 69-68-71-71—279 $4,130 MC Rhein Gibson 66-73—139 MC Harrison Endycott 70-73—143

HotelPlanner Tour Abu Dhabi Challenge Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE 1 Renato Paratore 69-63-65-66—263 €42,210.53 MC Coby Carruthers (a) 69-72—141 MC Hayden Hopewell 71-71—142 MC Jye Pickin 71-72—143 MC Sam Jones (NZ) 75-71—146 WD Danny List