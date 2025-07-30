Aussies on Tour: Lee’s grand slam dream at AIG Women’s Open

30 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

Minjee Lee can move one step closer to her ambition of the LPGA ‘Super Slam’ with a victory at this week’s AIG Women’s Open that would make her a career grand slam winner.

With five majors each year since the elevation of the Amundi Evian Championship in 2013, the best players in women’s golf aspire to the Super Career Grand Slam.

Karrie Webb is the only player in history to complete the ‘Super Slam’ while those who win four of the five are bestowed Career Grand Slam status.

Only seven women have ever won four of the five, Lee now with the opportunity to become No.8 having won the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship, 2022 US Women’s Open and this year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Texas.

With consecutive top-five finishes from 2020-2022 the 29-year-old has not been without her chances and, given her exceptional season to date in 2025, knows there is another this week at the stunning Royal Porthcawl.

“All the majors are a great motivator for me,” said Lee, who was third at the Evian Championship and tied 21st at last week’s Women’s Scottish Open.

“Yes, I definitely want to win it at some stage and be able to get the career grand slam. That would be absolutely amazing.

“Lydia (Ko) is in the Hall of Fame and, now that I look back at it, what I can say is that’s quite a big motivation for me, to try and get those over the line.”

Lee is one of nine Australians in the final field for the final golf major of 2025, a far cry from when she joined the LPGA Tour a decade ago alongside veterans such as Karrie Webb, Sarah Jane Smith and Katherine Kirk.

With an influx driven by Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Karis Davidson, Gabriela Ruffels, Hira Naveed and Cassie Porter – all of whom are in the field at Porthcawl – Lee reflected on her changing role within the Australian contingent on Tour.

“Obviously I’m a little older than the girls coming through now,” she added

“I don’t know how to say it. I’m not a veteran, but more of an older sister to these guys so it just feels a little bit different.

“I’ve seen them since their amateur days and junior days and now they’re on circuit with me so it kind of feels like more of a full circle moment.

“It’s really great to see them all doing pretty well and settling down on the Tour now.”

Australia’s latest major winner, Grace Kim, will be the first of the Aussies out on Thursday at 5:09pm AEST alongside Ruoning Yin and Brooke Henderson.

This week is also the final opportunity to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with three Aussies sitting on the bubble and in danger of missing out.

Adam Scott has missed the Playoffs just once in his career and needs a two-way tie for third or better at the Wyndham Championship to move into the top 70 who advance.

Puerto Rico Open champion Karl Vilips also needs a strong showing to improve on his current position of 83rd while Cam Davis will be doing all he can to protect his current position of 67th.

Round 1 tee times AEST

AIG Women’s Open Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Wales 5:09pm Grace Kim 5:31pm Minjee Lee 5:47pm Hannah Green 5:58pm Gabriela Ruffels 6:31pm Kirsten Rudgeley 7:26pm Karis Davidson 7:48pm Momoka Kobori (NZ) 9:54pm Lydia Ko (NZ) 10:32pm Steph Kyriacou 11:49pm Hira Naveed 12:11am Amelia Garvey (NZ) 12:22am Cassie Porter

Recent champion: Lydia Ko Past Aussie winners: Corinne Dibnah (1988), Karen Lunn (1993), Karrie Webb (1995, 1997, 2002) TV times: Live 9pm-4am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:45pm-4am Saturday; Live 9pm-4am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

PGA TOUR Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina 9:23pm* Adam Scott 10:18pm* Cam Davis 2:21am Aaron Baddeley 3:27am Ryan Fox (NZ) 3:27am* Karl Vilips

Recent champion: Aaron Rai Past Aussie winners: Steve Elkington (1990) Prize money: $US8.2m TV times: Live 8:30pm-8am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:30pm-8am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Japan Golf Tour Richard Mille Charity Tournament Noto Country Club, Ishikawa 9:15am* Brad Kennedy

Recent champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: ¥100m

Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah 12:25am Harry Hillier (NZ) 5:10am Rhein Gibson

Recent champion: Karl Vilips Past Aussie winners: Jeff Woodland (1992), Karl Vilips (2024) Prize money: $US1m

HotelPlanner Tour Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A SCHLOSS Roxburghe, Heiton by Kelso, Scotland 10:10pm Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: Brandon Robinson Thompson Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: £250,000

LET Access Series Q-Tour Himmerland Championship Himmerland Resort, Denmark 8:46pm* Stephanie Bunque 9:08pm Justice Bosio 9:08pm* Belinda Ji 9:30pm Abbie Teasdale

Recent champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: €50,000

Epson Tour Four Winds Invitational South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana Australians in the field: Su Oh, Jess Whitting, Jennifer Elliott

Recent champion: Yahui Zhang Past Aussie winners: Julia Boland (2012), Gabriela Ruffels (2023) Prize money: $US225,000

Legends Tour Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen, Scotland 5:25pm* Michael Long (NZ) 10:03pm Scott Hend 10:25pm Michael Campbell (NZ) 11:09pm* Mark Brown (NZ) 11:20pm Andre Stolz

Recent champion: Robert Coles Past Aussie winners: Nil

PGA TOUR Americas Osprey Valley Open TPC Toronto (Heathlands), Caledon, Ontario 10:12pm Grant Booth 4am Tony Chen

Recent champion: Davis Shore (2023) Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US225,000