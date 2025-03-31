Aussies on Tour: Lee, Allan complete winning double

31 Mar 2025 | Professional golf |

It was a long-awaited PGA TOUR breakthrough for Min Woo Lee and the end to a 23-year drought for Steve Allan in a magnificent weekend for Australian golf in the US.

The 36-hole leader at THE PLAYERS Championship three weeks ago and a two-time runner-up last season, Lee’s status as a PGA TOUR winner was always a matter of when, not if.

That time is now after he produced two nerveless up-and-downs on the final two holes to complete a one-stroke victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

A four-stroke leader at the start of the final day, Lee (67) held off charges from major winners Scottie Scheffler (63) and Gary Woodland (62) for his first win on US soil as a professional.

“Winning a tournament was one of those goals and I’m happy to check that off,” said Lee.

“It was tough. I mean, props to the guys that win week in, week out. I mean, it is very hard even though a four-shot lead is not safe, it is tough.

“Just so proud. Let’s keep doing it.”

The 2002 Australian Open champion, Allan has had to wait more than two decades to re-enter the winner’s circle.

Only a late admission into the field for the Galleri Classic when Steve Stricker withdrew on Monday, Allan took advantage in the best way possible.

Buoyed by a swing tip on the range from close friend Cameron Percy, a superb outward nine of 5-under 31 put Allan in prime position, an even-par back nine enough to close out a round of 5-under 67 and a one-stroke win from American Tag Ridings (67).

“I won the Australian Open in 2002 and it was my second year, four years after my first win,” Allan recalled.

“I told my girlfriend, now my wife, ‘It won’t be four years until I win again.’ Unfortunately, it’s been 23 years.

“It’s a big relief to get a win. I was close on the PGA TOUR a couple of times. Didn’t get over the line.

“Once it was completely my fault. The other time Kenny Perry had a hot finish and I didn’t.

“It was really good to hang in there and finish it off.”

Results

PGA TOUR Texas Children’s Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas 1 Min Woo Lee 66-64-63-67—260 $US1.71m T15 Ryan Fox (NZ) 68-65-65-71—269 $163,875 T27 Jason Day 70-66-69-66—271 $67,925 MC Karl Vilips 68-73—141 MC Aaron Baddeley 70-74—144

LPGA Tour Ford Championship Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Cse), Chandler, Arizona T6 Lydia Ko (NZ) 68-67-68-67—270 T13 Stephanie Kyriacou 67-68-69-68—272 T27 Cassie Porter 70-68-67-70—275 T44 Hannah Green 68-72-68-70—278 T62 Sarah Kemp 70-70-74-69—283 T64 Hira Naveed 71-67-75-71—284 MC Gabriela Ruffels 73-68—141 MC Karis Davidson 71-70—141 MC Grace Kim 72-71—143 MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 73-71—144

DP World Tour Hero Indian Open DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India 1 Eugenio Chacarra 70-70-73-71—284 €354,641.38 T31 Jason Scrivener 72-77-73-76—298 €15,576.41 T63 Daniel Gale 76-74-80-78—308 €5,423.93 MC Austin Bautista 76-76—152 MC Cameron John 83-72—155 MC Matthew Griffin 80-82—162 MC Lachlan Barker 82-83—165

PGA TOUR Champions The Galleri Classic Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California 1 Steve Allan 69-65-67—201 $US330,000 T3 Steven Alker (NZ) 71-65-67—203 $131,867 6 Cameron Percy 67-69-68—204 $88,000 T7 Stuart Appleby 70-71-64—205 $70,400 T7 Richard Green 68-72-65—205 $70,400 T15 Mark Hensby 71-69-68—208 $36,300 T29 David Bransdon 72-69-70—211 $15,934 T36 Rod Pampling 71-72-69—212 $12,144 T51 Greg Chalmers 73-72-70—215 $5,940 T54 Scott Barr 73-73-70—216 $4,510 T66 Brendan Jones 74-72-73—219 $2,253

PGA TOUR Americas 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro Cordoba Golf Club, Cordoba, Argentina 1 Ryan Grider 65-66-68-69—268 T8 Grant Booth 70-67-64-70—271 MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 73-69—142