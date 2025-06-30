Aussies on Tour: Hensby happy with US Senior Open quest

30 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

His birthday wish may not have come true yet Mark Hensby left happy after contending all week at the US Senior Open in Colorado.

Co-leader each of the first three days at The Broadmoor, Hensby played in the final group for the second straight day alongside major champions Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink.

A poor start where he dropped shots at the first and fifth holes would ultimately prove costly for Hensby, Harrington (67) establishing a five-stroke gap with birdies at two, three and five, the Irishman claiming his second US Senior Open in three years by one stroke from Cink (68).

Celebrating his 54th birthday, Hensby (73) finished in a tie for fourth, his second top-five finish in the event since 2022.

“When you play with a Hall of Famer and Stewart Cink, obviously a very accomplished player, it’s always fun,” said Hensby.

“You always learn something from them, what they do.

“I felt comfortable, I must admit. Obviously, we all get nervous, but I just didn’t get off to the start I needed to really contend.

“Overall, I’m happy for the week. I had a good week.

“I’m going to be honest, today I just got off to a bad start. We just hit a few clubs that probably weren’t the right clubs and hit it in some bad spots where it’s hard to two-putt.

“Just couldn’t get any momentum going. Just couldn’t get the putter right today.”

Victorian Cameron Percy closed with a superb 4-under 66 to sneak inside the top 10, Scott Hend (70) and Greg Chalmers (69) making it four Aussies inside the top 20.

A briefly held course record 9-under 63 in Round 1 gave Min Woo Lee the foundation for his best PGA TOUR result since his win in Texas in March, a tie for 13th at the Rocket Classic in Detroit.

Cameron Smith closed well to also earn a share of 13th at LIV Golf Dallas while Cassie Porter teamed up with Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh to finish tied sixth at the Dow Championship, the second top 10 of her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.

Results

PGA TOUR Rocket Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan 1 Aldrich Potgieter 62-70-65-69—266 $US1.728m Won on fifth hole of sudden-death playoff T13 Min Woo Lee 63-73-68-66—270 $172,000 T82 Harrison Endycott 67-66-78-72—283 $17,280 MC Cam Davis 74-70—144 MC Aaron Baddeley 71-73—144 MC Karl Vilips 71-74—145

US Senior Open The Broadmoor (East Cse), Colorado Springs, Colorado 1 Padraig Harrington 67-67-68-67—269 $US800,000 T4 Mark Hensby 67-67-68-73—275 $165,012 7 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-72-66-70—277 $119,882 T9 Cameron Percy 72-71-70-66—279 $85,798 T16 Scott Hend 71-69-71-70—281 $54,727 T18 Greg Chalmers 70-72-71-69—282 $45,563.75 T22 Steve Allan 71-71-69-72—283 $34,923.50 T22 Rod Pampling 70-71-69-73—283 $34,923.50 T32 Stuart Appleby 71-70-73-72—286 $20,952 T45 Richard Green 71-71-73-73—288 $10,630 MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 74-73—147 MC Mathew Goggin 77-74– 151 MC Brendan Jones 83-70—153 MC Richard Lee (NZ) 78-77—155

LIV Golf LIV Golf Dallas Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas 1 Patrick Reed 67-68-75—210 $US4m Won in sudden-death playoff T13 Cameron Smith 75-71-68—214 $320,000 T21 Ben Campbell (NZ) 73-70-74—217 $225,000 T25 Marc Leishman 75-70-74—219 $180,000 T40 Danny Lee (NZ) 74-76-74—224 $134,333 T40 Lucas Herbert 75-71-78—224 $134,333 T46 Matt Jones 79-75-71—225 $124,000

DP World Tour Italian Open Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy 1 Adrien Saddier 69-64-67-66—266 €436,314.18 T16 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 66-71-67-70—274 €34,648.48 T28 Daniel Gale 68-71-70-68—277 €22,842.33 T41 Daniel Hillier 70-68-71-70—279 €14,629.36 T50 Danny List 68-67-70-76—281 €9,606.24 T69 David Micheluzzi 68-69-71-76—284 €4,619.79 MC Elvis Smylie 70-72—142 MC Jason Scrivener 69-74—143 MC Brett Coletta 76-77—153

LPGA Tour Dow Championship Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan 1 Jin Hee Im/Somi Lee 67-63-68-62—260 $US399,510 ea Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff T6 Cassie Porter/Gemma Dryburgh 66-62-73-63—264 $50,621 T10 Karis Davidson/Daniela Darquea 68-66-69-62—265 $35,017 T30 Robyn Choi/Jenny Bae 70-62-74-63—269 $8,282 T35 Fiona Xu (NZ)/Mariel Galdiano 68-66-74-64—272 $6,638 MC Lydia Ko (NZ)/Danielle Kang 71-68—139 MC Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp 73-68—141 MC Hira Naveed/Sofia Garcia 72-70—142

Ladies European Tour Amundi German Masters Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany 1 Shannon Tan 70-69-68-76—283 €45,000 3 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 68-72-73-72—285 €18,000 T14 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 75-74-71-72—292 €5,362.50 T19 Kelsey Bennett 70-73-73-77—293 €4,545 T46 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 75-71-75-77—298 €1,590 MC Amy Walsh 79-80—159 MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 75-85—160

Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championship Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois 1 Austin Smotherman 65-63-68-63—259 $US180,000 T69 Harry Hillier (NZ) 70-67-72-68—277 $3,910 MC Rhein Gibson 72-67—139 MC Brett Drewitt 72-69—141

HotelPlanner Tour Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France 1 David Horsey 72-66-65-69—272 €48,000 Won in sudden-death playoff T28 Sam Jones (NZ) 71-70-73-67—281 €2,520 MC Hayden Hopewell 74-76—150

Epson Tour Otter Creek Championship Otter Creek Golf Course, Columbus, Indiana 1 Jillian Hollis 66-68-68—202 $US37,500 T22 Jess Whitting 71-69-73—213 $2,620 T43 Su Oh 72-71-73—216 $1,373 MC Jennifer Elliott 74-77—151 MC Soo Jin Lee 73-79—152

LET Access Series PGA of Sweden Championship Landeryd Landeryds Masters & Landeryds Vasterby, Sweden 1 Katharina Muehlbauer 66-68-71-74—279 €8,678.08 T10 Kristalle Blum 72-73-74-68—287 €1,450.87 T10 Belinda Ji 72-72-74-69—287 €1,450.87 T14 Stephanie Bunque 72-73-69-74—288 €1,152.56 T33 Justice Bosio 77-68-73-73—291 €722.27 T41 Abbie Teasdale 73-71-77-71—292 €629.16

Korean PGA Tour KPGA Gunsan CC Open Gunsan Country Club, Korea 1 Tae Hoon Ok 69-67-65-68—269 T47 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 70-72-71-74—287 MC Wonjoon Lee 71-76—147 WD Junseok Lee 78