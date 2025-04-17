Aussies on Tour: Green’s big prediction for 2025

17 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

Two-time defending champion Hannah Green has shared her big prediction for 2025 as she chases her own slice of history at this week’s JM Eagle LA Championship.

After back-to-back wins at Wilshire Country Club in 2023 and 2024, Green’s quest for a three-peat takes on a new look at El Caballero Country Club as she seeks to become the first player to win an LPGA event three years straight since Inbee Park won the LPGA Championship from 2013-2015.

Karrie Webb’s Australian Ladies Masters dominance from 1998-2000 is the only other time an Australian has achieved the feat but given a light schedule to start 2025, Green is trying to temper expectations, including her own.

As the 28-year-old looks to follow up her three-win season in 2024, Green doesn’t expect to be the only Aussie pushing for tournament wins this year.

With a record nine Australians exempt on the LPGA this season, Green has become a mentor and sounding board to the likes of Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Hira Naveed and Cassie Porter in recent years.

Kim already has a Tour win to her name, and Green expects others to follow.

“We had a question with media at Bradenton, like what’s your prediction for 2025, and I said a young Aussie will win for the first time on Tour,” said Green.

“I was talking to someone the other day back in Australia and saying that we have the most Aussies on Tour. But also, all of those players are talented enough to become really good players and win on Tour.

“It’s nice to have some of the younger girls out and they reach out to us and ask for some help.

“I feel like I’m one of the veterans, I guess you could say, so it’s nice to see the girls have come through and how they’re experiencing and learning things.”

Next in line looks to be Kyriacou.

Ranked No.46 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, Kyriacou was denied a major win at last year’s Evian Championship when Japan’s Ayaka Furue played the final five holes in 5-under, including an eagle at the 72nd hole.

How she handled that moment has Green convinced a first LPGA win is simply a matter of time.

“Steph is a close friend of mine and obviously she came so close at Evian last year,” said Green.

“I think she handled herself really well. Ayaka just played amazing on that back nine. Steph unfortunately did make a bogey on 17 but she made birdie on 18 to try and press her.

“That took a lot of guts, and hopefully that brings in some confidence for her.

“Getting back into the top 50 I think was probably one of her goals, and we have the International Crown of course this year, so she really wants to make that team.

“She works really hard, so I really hope she has some success.”

Elsewhere this week, five Aussies will contest the RBC Heritage Signature Event on the PGA TOUR, the past two Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winners, Elvis Smylie and Kazuma Kobori, are playing the DP World Tour’s Volvo China Open and Jye Pickin and Concord amateur Coby Carruthers are playing the HotelPlanner Tour event in Abu Dhabi.Pickin and Carruthers both received invitations thanks in part to PGA of Australia Member Kieren Pratt, who is the Championship Director for the Emirates Golf Federation.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 11:25pm Adam Scott 1:10am Karl Vilips 2:25am Jason Day 2:55am Cam Davis 3:50am Min Woo Lee

Recent champion: Scottie Scheffler Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1977), Greg Norman (1988), Peter Lonard (2005), Aaron Baddeley (2006) Prize money: $US20m TV times: Live 9:30pm-8am Thursday, Friday; Live 10:30pm-8am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Cse), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 2:21am* Ryan Fox (NZ) 2:33am Aaron Baddeley

Recent champion: Billy Horschel Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US4m TV times: Live 12am-3am Friday, Saturday; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles, California 12:26am Grace Kim 12:59am* Hannah Green 1:21am Stephanie Kyriacou 2:16am Gabriela Ruffels 5:37am Fiona Xu (NZ) 6:10am Minjee Lee 6:21am Cassie Porter 6:54am* Karis Davidson 7:05am Sarah Kemp 7:16am* Hira Naveed

Recent champion: Hannah Green Past Aussie winners: Minjee Lee (2019), Hannah Green (2023, 2024) Prize money: $US3.75m TV times: Live 8am-11am Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour Volvo China Open Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai, China 9:20am Jason Scrivener 1:30pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 2:20pm Daniel Hillier (NZ) 2:50pm Elvis Smylie 3:30pm* George Worrall

Recent champion: Adrian Otaegui Past Aussie winners: Scott Strange (2009), Brett Rumford (2013) Prize money: $US2.55m TV times: Live 2:30pm-7:30pm Thursday, Friday; Live 2:30pm-7pm Saturday; Live 2pm-7pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club (Commander Cse), Lakewood Ranch, Florida Round 1 T13 Rhein Gibson 66 T64 Harry Hillier (NZ) 69 T82 Harrison Endycott 70

Recent champion: Tim Widing Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US1m

HotelPlanner Tour Abu Dhabi Challenge Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE 1:50pm Sam Jones (NZ) 2:20pm* Jye Pickin 2:30pm* Coby Carruthers 6:50pm Danny List 7pm* Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: Garrick Porteous Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US300,000