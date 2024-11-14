Aussies on Tour: Green chasing rare feat at The ANNIKA

14 Nov 2024 | Professional golf |

West Australian Hannah Green has two chances to join Karrie Webb in rare company as she makes her tournament debut at this week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida.

Already a three-time winner this season, Green is playing The ANNIKA for the first time, the tournament serving as the penultimate event ahead of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Currently sixth in the Race to CME Globe standings, Green can join Webb as the only Australians with four wins in a single LPGA Tour season, Webb winning an extraordinary 13 tournaments across the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson won three times in a single season on three separate occasions, Green coming in on the back of her third win at the BMW Ladies Championship and tie for sixth at the Maybank Championship.

As Green chases a shot at history, three other Aussies are playing to ensure their place in the season finale.

With only the top 60 and ties to advance, Minjee Lee (56th), Stephanie Kyriacou (60th) and Hira Naveed (72nd) all need to play well to extend their LPGA seasons by an additional week.

The DP World Tour 2024 season comes to an end this week with Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott to contest the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Aaron Baddeley is the lone Aussie in the field at the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship and there are five Australians in action in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open on the Asian Tour.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

DP World Tour DP World Tour Championship Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, Dubai, UAE 4:10pm Min Woo Lee 6:30pm Adam Scott

2023 champion: Nicolai Hojgaard Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US10 million TV times: Live 6pm-12am Thursday, Friday, Saturday; Live 5:30pm-11:30pm Sunday on Fox Sports and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Butterfield Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course, Southhampton, Bermuda 3:25am* Aaron Baddeley

2023 champion: Camilo Villegas Past Aussie winners: Lucas Herbert (2021) Prize money: $US6.9 million TV times: Live 5am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 3:30am-6:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 3am-6am Monday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida 11pm* Hira Naveed 11:22pm Stephanie Kyriacou 11:33pm* Gabriela Ruffels 11:44pm Minjee Lee 3:58am* Lydia Ko (NZ) 4:09am* Hannah Green 5:04am* Robyn Choi

2023 champion: Lilia Vu Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US3.25 million TV times: Live 2am-5am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-9:10am Sunday on Fox Sports 506; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Asian Tour Taiwan Glass Taifong Open Taifong Golf Club, Taiwan 10am* Justin Warren 2:20pm Jack Thompson 2:35pm* Aaron Wilkin 2:50pm Zach Murray 3:05pm* Sam Brazel

Japan Golf Tour Dunlop Phoenix Tournament Phoenix Country Club, Miyazaki 10:50am Michael Hendry (NZ)

2023 champion: Yuta Sugiura Prize money: ¥200 million

Legends Tour WCM Mexico Senior Open Punta Mita Golf Club, Nayarit, Mexico Australasians in the field: Michael Campbell (NZ), Steven Alker (NZ), Michael Long (NZ)

2023 champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil