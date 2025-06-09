Aussies on Tour: Fox wins with ‘shot of my life’

09 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

A stalemate that required a change of hole mid-playoff produced the “best shot I’ve ever hit” as Kiwi Ryan Fox claimed a second PGA TOUR win in his past four starts at the RBC Canadian Open.

Tied for the lead entering the final round just three weeks after his breakthrough win at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Fox was stuck in neutral for much of Sunday at TPC Toronto.

One-under through 13 holes and bogey free, the 38-year-old threatened to become victim to a Sam Burns buzzsaw, the American matching the low round of the week – 8-under 62 – to post 18-under.

A three-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Fox converted from 21 feet at the par-3 14th and then drew to within one of Burns with a brilliant wedge into three feet at the par-4 15th.

He squandered a birdie chance from just outside eight feet at the par-4 17th but found enough of the left edge of the hole at the par-5 18th to force a playoff with Burns.

Both made pars the first two trips back down 18 before greens staff change the hole location for the third playoff hole, an adjustment on-course commentator Wayne Riley had never seen his decorated playing and television careers.

After another halved hole, Fox stepped up and hit 3-wood from 269 yards at the fourth playoff hole to just seven feet.

While he would miss his eagle try, his proximity to the hole elicited a three-putt from Burns, tapping in for birdie as New Zealand’s All Whites soccer team raucously cheered on from an adjacent marquee.

“It’s the best shot I’ve ever hit in my life. There’s nothing close to that,” said Fox.

“We had a couple scrappy holes there, and then to hit the shot I hit on 18 on the fourth playoff, it was pretty surreal.

“Sam probably let me off the hook three-putting there, but I felt like I put pressure on him with that shot.

“It was pretty cool to have a nice little tap-in there and kind of soak it all in.”

Already through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the All Whites defeated African champions Ivory Coast 1-0 in Toronto on Saturday, Fox thrilled to have his countrymen in the crowd so far from home.

“To have the Kiwi support out there, it was great. They were there all day,” said Fox, who has rocketed from 119th to 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking in the past four weeks.

“We seem to have a lot of weeks where random Kiwis pop up, and to have the All Whites say, ‘Hey, is there any chance we can come out and watch on Sunday?’ was really cool.

“To be able to meet them all there at the end and get a photo with them was pretty special.”

As our ‘adopted Aussie’ claimed victory, there were a host of notable performances from Australians around the world.

Queenslander Robyn Choi continues to make good use of limited playing opportunities on the LPGA Tour with a tie for 11th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Marc Leishman followed up from qualifying for the US Open with a tie for 10th at LIV Golf Virginia and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard earned her best result on the Ladies European Tour with a tie for eighth at the Tenerife Ladies Open in Spain.

Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, North Course, Ontario 1 Ryan Fox (NZ) 66-66-64-66—262 $US1.764m Won on fourth hole of sudden-death playoff MC Harrison Endycott 67-71—138 MC Karl Vilips 73-69—142 MC Aaron Baddeley 70-72—142

LPGA Tour ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, New Jersey 1 Jennifer Kupcho 68-64-66—198 $US262,500 T11 Robyn Choi 68-66-70—204 $30,575 T26 Karis Davidson 69-68-70—207 $15,906 T54 Sarah Kemp 71-69-71—211 $5,481 MC Sarah Jane Smith 74-69—143 MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 73-72—145 MC Su Oh 73-75—148

LIV Golf LIV Golf Virginia presented by MAADEN Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia 1 Joaquín Niemann 67-68-63—198 $US4m T10 Marc Leishman 67-71-66—204 $361,000 T19 Ben Campbell (NZ) 72-73-62—207 $235,000 T23 Cameron Smith 70-70-68—208 $193,333 43 Danny Lee (NZ) 69-72-73—214 $128,000 46 Lucas Herbert 75-73-68—216 $125,000 T50 Matt Jones 75-75-70—220 $56,667

PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin 1 T. Bjørn/D. Clarke 59-58-64—181 $US300,000 6 B. Langer/S. Alker (NZ) 66-57-63—186 $75,000 T10 C. Percy/D. Bransdon 63-59-67—189 $43,500 T10 S. Appleby/M. Wright 63-63-63—189 $43,500 T12 S. Allan/G. Chalmers 65-61-64—190 $36,000 T15 T. Jaidee/B. Jones 62-64-65—191 $26,375 T15 M. Hensby/R. Green 61-62-68—191 $26,375 T15 R. Pampling/J. Senden 64-62-65—191 $26,375

DP World Tour KLM Open The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands 1 Connor Syme 65-72-66-70—273 €408,798.36 T26 Jason Scrivener 68-75-69-73—285 €19,701.33 T26 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-72-72-71—285 €19,701.33 MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 76-74—150 MC David Micheluzzi 76-76—152 MC Daniel Gale 83-75—158 WD Danny List 77

Ladies European Tour Tenerife Women’s Open Abama Golf, Tenerife, Spain 1 Sara Kouskova 71-68-69-71—279 €75,000 T8 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 72-71-72-68—283 €11,250 T8 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 73-69-68-73—283 €11,250 T30 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-74-73-70—290 €4,494.44 T49 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 72-73-70-78—293 €2,450 MC Kirsten Rudgeley 76-73—149 MC Kelsey Bennett 76-77—153

Japan Golf Tour BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup Shishido Hills Country Club West Course 1 Taiga Semikawa 68-69-69-66—272 ¥30m Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff T24 Brad Kennedy 69-71-70-72—282 ¥1.35m T62 Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-72-74-74—292 ¥336,000

Epson Tour FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, Michigan 1 Samantha Wagner 68-70-65—203 $US33,750 T25 Jennifer Elliott 70-72-70—212 $2,034 MC Soo Jin Lee 70-79—149 MC Jess Whitting 79-73—152

HotelPlanner Tour Swiss Challenge Golf Sempach, Lucerne, Switzerland 1 Félix Mory 67-68-68-69—272 €48,000 Won in sudden-death playoff T36 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-73-70-73—283 €1,890 MC Hayden Hopewell 71-75—146

LET Access Series Montauban Ladies Open Golf de Montauban, France 1 Reina Fujikawa 70-68-71—209 €7,200 Won in sudden-death playoff T4 Belinda Ji 69-72-70—211 €1,524.38 T14 Abbie Teasdale 74-66-73—213 €774.90 T25 Justice Bosio 71-74-70—215 €598.50 T35 Stephanie Bunque 74-71-72—217 €475.50 T43 Kristalle Blum 71-69-79—219 €382.50 T58 Amy Walsh 74-72-86—232 €135

Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am Thornblade Club and Carolina Country Club 1 Austin Smotherman 65-62-66-67—260 $US180,000 MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-72—144 MC Rhein Gibson 77-77—154

Korean PGA Tour Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open Asiad Country Club, Busam, South Korea 1 Hongtaek Kim 70-69-66-68—273 T45 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 72-71-73-73—289 MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 76-73—149 MC Wonjoon Lee 74-75—149 MC Junseok Lee 77-74—151

Sunshine Tour The Mopani Zambia Open Nkana Golf Club, Kitwe, Zambia 1 Samuel Simpson 72-65-71-69—277 T53 Austin Bautista 72-72-73-76—293