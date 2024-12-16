Aussies on Tour: Duo secure status for 2025

16 Dec 2024 | Professional golf |

Aussie duo Brett Coletta and Jack Buchanan are exempt into the International Series on the Asian Tour in 2025 after finishing top five at the LIV Golf Promotions in Saudi Arabia.

Coletta (pictured) and Buchanan produced identical rounds across the final three rounds to share fourth position, the top 10 exempt for the 10 International Series events that will feature on the Asian Tour in 2025.

Qualifying schools continue this week with a large contingent of Australasian players to contest both the Final Stage of Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in Morocco and Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand.

Queensland’s Justice Bosio secured her place at Final Stage by finishing top of the leaderboard at one of the pre-qualifiers, New South Wales amateur Belinda Ji brilliantly bouncing back from an opening round of 83 with rounds of 69-69 to also advance.

West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Kiwi pair Amelia Garvey and Wenyung Keh also survived the pre-qualifier to join Kelsey Bennett at Final Stage.

There are a total of 20 Australians and two Kiwis looking to secure status on the Asian Tour across two courses in Thailand, Round 1 of five to tee off on Tuesday.

Results

PGA TOUR PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 1 Lanto Griffin 67-72-69-63—271 T36 Harry Hillier (NZ) 73-68-69-72—282 T72 Rhein Gibson 70-74-69-73—286 T117 Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 71-76-68-75—290

Grant Thornton Invitational Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Florida 1 Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp 58-66-65—189 6 Lydia Ko/Jason Day 62-67-67—196 16 Gabi Ruffels/Scott Dunlap 65-76-64—205

LIV Golf LIV Golf Promotions Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia 1 Lee Chieh-po 67-64-68—199 T4 Brett Coletta 67-67-70—204 T4 Jack Buchanan 67-67-70—204 T14 Ben Campbell (NZ) 64-71-70—205 T17 Danny Lee (NZ) 66-69-73—208 MC Travis Smyth 68 MC Wade Ormsby 69 MC Jak Carter 69 MC Nick Voke (NZ) 70 MC Daniel Gale 70 MC Brett Rankin 71 MC Matthew Griffin 71 MC Maverick Antcliff 71 MC Phoenix Campbell 72 MC Jed Morgan 73 MC William Bruyeres 74

Round 1 draw Ladies European Tour Lalla Aicha Q School Final Stage Royal Golf Marrakech & Al Maaden Golf Marrakech 7:40pm Justice Bosio 8:20pm Wenyung Keh (NZ) 8:30pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 9:10pm Amelia Garvey (NZ) 9:10pm* Belinda Ji (a) 9:30pm* Kelsey Bennett

Asian Tour 2025 Asian Tour Qualifying School – Final Stage Lake View R&GC (A & B Cse) & Lake View R&GC (C & D Cse), Hua Hin, Thailand A&B Course 11am Todd Sinnott 11:10am* Lawry Flynn 11:30am Lachlan Barker 11:40am Zach Murray 12pm Jack Thompson 3:10pm Andrew Campbell 3:20pm Jason Norris 3:20pm* Jasper Stubbs 3:30pm Jordan Zunic 3:40pm* Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 4:10pm Josh Greer

C&D Course 11am Darcy Brereton 11:30am Marcus Fraser 11:40am* Brett Rankin 11:50am James Marchesani 12:10pm* Zach Maxwell 3:20pm Andre Lautee 3:40pm Phoenix Campbell 3:30pm* Tyler Wood (NZ) 3:40pm* Brady Watt 4:10pm* Will Florimo 4:20pm* Andrew Martin