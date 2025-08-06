Aussies on Tour: Duo fighting for FedEx Cup survival

06 Aug 2025 | Professional golf |

One just survived the initial cut while another will walk the FedEx Cup Playoffs tightrope when the PGA TOUR post-season begins with this week’s FedEx St Jude Championship in Tennessee.

Three Aussies – Jason Day, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis – and Kiwi Ryan Fox earned their spots by finishing the regular season inside the top 70, Davis scraping in at No.69 after doing just enough at last week’s Wyndham Championship.

The task for Davis now gets much greater, needing to finish outright 13th or better to push into the top 50 who will play the BMW Championship in week two of the Playoffs.

One of those players potentially standing in his way is fellow Australian Min Woo Lee.

A breakthrough win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open provided the backbone to Lee’s season that sees him enter the Playoffs in 50th position.

A strong showing at TPC Southwind will aid the 27-year-old’s quest to make it to the Tour Championship but Lee will also have one eye over his shoulder as those outside the top 50 seek to force their way in.

Four top 10s will see Day just on the outside of the top 30 at No.37 while wins at the Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open has Fox 32nd and with an eye on a Tour Championship debut.

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia is well represented on the DP World Tour this week with the three most recent Order of Merit winners all in the field for the Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Elvis Smylie is best placed on the Race to Dubai Rankings at No.29 with Kiwi Kazuma Kobori also on track to make the DP World Tour Playoffs in his rookie season.

With four missed cuts in his past five starts, 2022-2023 Order of Merit winner David Micheluzzi needs to generate some forward momentum and improve his current ranking of No.85.

Elsewhere this week, Cameron Smith will hope to tap into his LIV Golf Chicago win of three years ago and lead Ripper GC to a strong result in Chicago as Kirsten Rudgeley and New Zealanders Momoka Kobori and Amelia Garvey back up from the AIG Women’s Open alongside Kelsey Bennett and Sarah Kemp at the PIF London Championship

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR FedEx St Jude Championship TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee 10:30pm Min Woo Lee 11:30pm Ryan Fox (NZ) 1:15am Cam Davis 2:20am Jason Day

Recent champion: Hideki Matsuyama Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1970), David Graham (1976), Wayne Grady (1989), Adam Scott (2013), Jason Day (2015) Prizemoney: $US20m TV times: Live 10pm-8am Thursday, Friday; Live 11pm-8am Saturday; Live 10pm-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

DP World Tour Nexo Championship Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland 4:10pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 4:50pm Daniel Gale 5:10pm* Elvis Smylie 5:30pm Brett Coletta 9:40pm* Danny List 9:50pm Jason Scrivener 10pm David Micheluzzi

Recent champion: Adrian Otaegui Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US2.75m TV times: Live 9:30pm-2:30am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:30pm-2am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

LIV Golf LIV Golf Chicago Bolingbrook Golf Club, Chicago Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)

Recent champion: Jon Rahm Past Aussie winners: Cameron Smith (2022) Prizemoney: $US20m TV times: Live from 2:25am Saturday; Live from 3am Sunday; Live from 12am Monday on 7 Mate.

Ladies European Tour PIF London Championship Centurion Club, England Australasians in the field: Amelia Garvey (NZ), Kirsten Rudgeley, Momoka Kobori (NZ), Kelsey Bennett, Sarah Kemp

Recent champion: Leona Maguire Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US2m TV times: Live 11pm-3am Friday on Fox Sports 506; Live 11pm-2am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo Sports.

PGA TOUR Champions Boeing Classic The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Rod Pampling, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Stephen Ames Past Aussie winners: Rod Pampling (2021) Prizemoney: $US2.3m TV times: 11am-12:32pm Saturday; Live 8am-10am Sunday; 12pm-2pm Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska 4:50am Harry Hillier (NZ) 5:20am Rhein Gibson

Recent champion: Matt McCarty Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $US1m

HotelPlanner Tour Irish Challenge Killeen Castle, Co. Meath, Ireland 9:40pm* Tom Power Horan 10:30pm Sam Jones (NZ) 10:30pm* Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: Joakim Lagergren Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: €300,000

LET Access Series Ahlsell Trophy by Destination Jonkoping Gränna Golfklubb, Sweden 9:22pm Abbie Teasdale 9:33pm Justice Bosio 9:44pm Belinda Ji

Recent champion: Patricia Isabel Schmidt Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: €45,000

Sunshine Tour FNB Eswatini Challenge Arabella Country Club, Eswatini, South Africa Australians in the field: Austin Bautista

Recent champion: Daniel van Tonder Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: R2m

PGA TOUR Americas BioSteel Championship Ambassador Golf Club, Windsor, Ontario 2:40am* Grant Booth 4:10am* Tony Chen

Recent champion: Barend Botha Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: $225,000