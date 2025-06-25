Aussies on Tour: Defending champ Davis immortalised with bobblehead

25 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

If he needed any more good vibes on his return to Detroit Golf Club, Aussie Cam Davis now has a permanent – albeit miniature – reminder of his Rocket Classic success.

Davis will tee off alongside fellow Australian Min Woo Lee at 9:18pm (AEST) on Thursday night as the defending champion, the second time he has had such an honour.

His victory in 2021 marked a breakthrough moment on the PGA TOUR, his win 12 months ago creating a slice of history as the first two-time winner of the event.

To mark the occasion, tournament organisers immortalised Davis in bobblehead form, an idea the 30-year-old was glad he green-lighted.

“When I heard that that was a potential for this week, I definitely wasn’t going to say no to having one of those done,” Davis said in his pre-tournament press conference.

“They nailed it. I heard the hair colour was a difficult one to nail, but I think they did a really good job.

“It’s very cool. I’m really glad I said yes to the idea of having one made up. Very unique experience but very fun. I’ve had a lot of requests, as soon as the picture came out a few days ago that a lot of people want one, which is kind of fun.

“Pretty cool perk for being able to come back here.”

It isn’t just a bobblehead that will mark the occasion this week, food outlets all week at Detroit Golf Club to stock the ‘Davis Double’, a sandwich consisting of crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, pepperoncini, provolone and mayonnaise on a brioche bun, inspiration coming from the meal Davis ate at the pub after his first win.

Such a showering of gifts only adds to Davis’s affinity for a golf course and a tournament he hopes can kick-start his PGA TOUR season.

After starting the year with top-20 finishes at The Sentry and The American Express followed by a tie for fifth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Davis had climbed back into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his 13 most recent starts he has missed seven cuts and is without a single top-10, making this week’s title defence a timely one.

“It’s been a little bit of banging my head against a wall over and over again, waiting for something to change,” conceded Davis, who experienced a lean run of seven events prior to last year’s win.

“Sometimes it’s a change in location, a change in scenery can be something that you can draw a lot of inspiration from, and just having so many good memories around this place, every spot I walk around in, will only help with that.

“I’m really glad it’s turned up now because there’s no better time to turn things around than getting right back here again.”

After a gruelling test last week at the KPMG Women’s PGA, four Aussies have found teammates for the LPGA Tour’s Dow Championship in Michigan, veteran Sarah Kemp also in the field alongside Canadian Alena Sharp.

There are a total of 13 Australasians in the field for the US Senior Open at The Broadmoor, Ripper GC resume their LIV Golf season in Dallas and the past three winners of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit are contesting the Italian Open on the DP World Tour.

PGA TOUR Rocket Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan 8:56pm Aaron Baddeley 9:18pm* Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis 10:02pm Karl Vilips 3:49am* Harrison Endycott

Past champion: Cam Davis Past Aussies winners: Cam Davis (2021, 2024) Prize money: $US9.6m TV times: Live 8:45pm-5am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-8am Saturday; Live 10:15pm-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

US Senior Open The Broadmoor (East Cse), Colorado Springs, Colorado 11:21pm Richard Lee (NZ) 11:21pm* Mathew Goggin 11:31pm Stuart Appleby 11:42pm* Michael Campbell (NZ) 12:03am Cameron Percy 12:13am Mark Hensby 12:13am* Richard Green 5:12am* Brendan Jones 5:22am* Steve Allan 5:33am* Greg Chalmers 5:54am Scott Hend 5:54am* Rod Pampling 6:04am Steven Alker (NZ)

Past champion: Richard Bland Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1997) Prize money: $US4m TV times: Live 8am-11am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 4am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 4am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.

LIV Golf LIV Golf Dallas Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)

Past champion: Ripper GC (Team Championship) Past Aussie winners: Ripper GC (Team Championship, 2024) Prize money: $US20m TV times: 2:35am-7am Saturday; 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on 7Mate.

DP World Tour Italian Open Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy 3:50pm Daniel Gale 8:30pm David Micheluzzi 8:40pm Elvis Smylie 9:10pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ), Danny List 9:30pm* Jason Scrivener 9:40pm Daniel Hillier (NZ) 10:30pm* Brett Coletta

Past champion: Marcel Siem Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1988), Craig Parry (1991) Prize money: $US3m TV times: Live 9:30pm-2:30am Thursday, Friday; Live 8:45pm-1am Saturday; Live 8pm-1am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

LPGA Tour Dow Championship Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan 9:15pm Robyn Choi/Jenny Bae 9:37pm Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp 9:48pm* Cassie Porter/Gemma Dryburgh 9:59pm Lydia Ko (NZ)/Danielle Kang 1:41am* Karis Davidson/Daniela Darquea 1:52am* Fiona Xu (NZ)/Mariel Galdiano 2:36pm Hira Naveed/Sofia Garcia

Past winners: Ruoning Yin/Jeeno Thitikul Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US3.3m TV times: Live 1am-4am Friday on Fox Sports 506; Live 2:30am-4am Saturday; Live 5am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo Sports.

Ladies European Tour Amundi German Masters Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany 3:40pm* Momoka Kobori (NZ) 4:24pm* Amelia Garvey (NZ) 4:35pm Amy Walsh 5:08pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 5:19pm Wenyung Keh (NZ) 8:30pm Kelsey Bennett

Past champion: Alexandra Forsterling Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2013) Prize money: €300,000 TV times: 11am-12:30pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 10am-11:30am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championship Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois 3:26am* Brett Drewitt 4:15am* Rhein Gibson 5:26am* Harry Hillier (NZ)

Past champion: Max McGreevey Past Aussie winners: Prize money: $US1m

HotelPlanner Tour Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France 5pm* Sam Jones (NZ) 10:20pm Hayden Hopewell

Past champion: Joel Moscatel Past Aussie winners: Prize money: €300,000

Epson Tour Otter Creek Championship Otter Creek Golf Course, Columbus, Indiana Australasians in the field: Su Oh, Jess Whitting, Soo Jin Lee

Past champion: Savannah Carlson Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US250,000

LET Access Series PGA of Sweden Championship Landeryd Landeryds Masters & Landeryds Vasterby, Sweden 4:25pm Stephanie Bunque 9:55pm* Kristalle Blum 10:17pm* Justice Bosio 10:39pm Abbie Teasdale 11:01pm Belinda Ji

Past champion: Natacha Host Husted Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: kr600,000

Korean PGA Tour KPGA Gunsan CC Open Gunsan Country Club, Korea 9:01am Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 10:40am Junseok Lee 2:13pm Wonjoon Lee

Past champion: Jang Yu-bin Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: KRW500m