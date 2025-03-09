Aussie trio hunting life-changing wins

09 Mar 2025 | Professional golf |

Three Australians are in the hunt for breakthrough wins as major champions Minjee Lee and Jason Day put themselves in the frame for drought-breaking victories on the LPGA and PGA TOUR respectively.

In what shapes as a potentially career-changing 24 hours, Karl Vilips and Greg Chalmers have the outright lead in their respective events on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions as Cassie Porter hunts down victory in just her second start on the LPGA Tour.

Less than 12 months after graduating from Stanford University, Vilips shot 6-under 66 in Round 3 of the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande in just his third start on the PGA TOUR while Porter will start Sunday’s final round of the Blue Bay LPGA in China in a share of second, two strokes back of Japan’s Rio Takeda.

Two-time major winner Minjee Lee is just one stroke further back in a tie for fifth, Day trails Collin Morikawa by three shots at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Chalmers is the outright leader at the Cologuard Classic as he seeks a first win on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Diagnosed with a bulging disc in his back after initially being told he had a stress fracture, Vilips is quickly making up for lost time.

His debut season on the PGA TOUR was subsequently delayed as he received treatment but will now take a one-stroke lead into the final round in Puerto Rico in just his third event.

“I don’t feel that surprised,” said the 23-year-old who is bidding to become just the 12th player to win in one of his first four starts on the PGA TOUR since 1970.

“I feel like my game’s gotten a lot better over the years. I think playing so much out of college and on the Korn Ferry and then just a lot of competitive golf, it just has sharpened me up a lot.

“I’ve been really true to the process and seeing it pay off so far at the moment is nice.”

Porter’s performance is just as impressive.

Admitting to be somewhat starstruck in her LPGA Tour debut, the 22-year-old birdied three of her final four holes on Saturday to play her way into Sunday’s second-to-last group alongside Lee and world No.2, Jeeno Thitikul.

“That was a lot of fight out there,” said the Epson Tour graduate of her finish to Round 3.

“Bit of a mess in the middle of the round there, but we came back, so that’s all that matters.”

In his first season as a fully exempt member of the PGA TOUR Champions, Chalmers leads by one at the tournament where he made his PGA TOUR Champions debut 12 months ago.

The West Australian’s tie for seventh last year after coming through Monday qualifying provided the foundation for a season in which he logged five top-10s and won close to $US900,000 in prize money.

The 51-year-old is now seeking to become Australia’s first winner on the PGA TOUR Champions since Rod Pampling at the SAS Championship in October 2023.

“I have a one-shot lead going into tomorrow now. Some of that may be relatively new territory for me, I don’t think I’ve done that before, certainly not on the Champions Tour,” conceded Chalmers, who will have wife Nicole in the gallery on Sunday.

“I really felt pleased with how I conducted myself today and the shots I chose and predominantly how I executed.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow. There’s a few guys with a chance to have a good day and see if they can’t have a win, so great to be part of that mix.”

Porter tees off in her final round at 2:11pm AEDT Sunday, Vilips is off in the final group in Puerto Rico at 2:41am AEDT Monday with Chalmers to begin his quest for victory at 6:17am AEDT Monday morning.