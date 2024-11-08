Your ultimate family guide for a day at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open

08 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Women's Australian Open | Men's Australian Open | Tournaments |

Looking for a family-friendly day of excitement, entertainment, and epic golf? The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, running from November 28 to December 1 at Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs, is the perfect spot for families to make unforgettable memories.

With tickets starting at just $36 for adults, and with free entry for kids under 17, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is a fantastic value for a family day out. From watching top golf talent to enjoying all the amenities of The 19 th catering specifically for families, it’s a day packed with memories at an unbeatable price.

Here’s everything you need to know to plan the ultimate day out with the family.

The 19th: The Ultimate Family Experience

The 19th is much more than a fan zone—it’s a lively hub where food, music, and family-friendly activities come together. Located to the left of the 10th tee and fairway at Kingston Heath, The 19th is where you’ll find family-friendly fun in full swing including:

Kid-Friendly Fun at The 19th!

Dedicated Kids Zone: Families will love the dedicated Kids Zone, which is action-packed with entertainment just for kids! Little ones can enjoy inflatables, mini golf, face painting, games, golf simulators. The Kids Zone is a place where kids can burn off energy and play to their hearts’ content while parents relax nearby.

Food & Drinks for Every Taste: While the kids play, parents can grab a bite and unwind. Enjoy Japanese-inspired eats from Mr. Miyagi or sip a refreshing cocktail from the Isla Vodka lounge or ice-cold beer from the Peroni Bar. With premium drinks, snacks, and a live DJ creating the vibe, there’s something to satisfy every craving – all while the kids are entertained!

Super Saturday & Fairway Funday – Special Days for Families!

Super Saturday (November 30): Super Saturday ramps up the excitement with music, gourmet food options, and a social scene perfect for family and friends. When the final round ends, the party will keep going – why not feed the kids, relax in one of the many seated areas and let them have a boogie at the big stage before calling it a day?

Fairway Funday (December 1): Sunday’s Fairway Funday is all about family! With free entry for kids and a jam-packed schedule of kid-friendly activities run by the legends at KidsCo, this day is designed to bring everyone together. From balloon making to lawn & arcade games, autograph signing and of course putt putt and mini golf, it’s the perfect day for kids and way to wrap up the weekend.

World-Class Golf for All Ages!

This isn’t your ordinary golf tournament. The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open brings the world’s best players to Melbourne’s iconic Sandbelt courses, Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club. Fans of all ages will witness golf stars like Cam Smith & Min Woo Lee, and Hannah Green & Min Jee Lee compete, along with defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai. With a mixed-gender format and the inspiring All Abilities Championship, this event is an inclusive celebration of golf that every family member can enjoy.

Parent Info: Making the Day Smooth and Comfortable

Here’s everything parents need to know for a smooth day out with the little ones:

Free Entry for Kids: Children aged 17 and under are welcome for free (when accompanied by a paying adult, with up to four kids per adult).

Pram-Friendly Access: Families with young children will find walking the course pram-friendly. Since the terrain includes grass and compacted sand, prams with larger wheels are recommended. For those using Tournament Shuttle buses, low-floor buses will accommodate prams.

Parent/Baby Facilities: Both venues provide baby-changing facilities, ensuring comfort and convenience for families with young children.

Amenities and Comfort for the Whole Family: The 19th is well-equipped to make your day comfortable and convenient. You’ll find toilets, a first-aid station, hydration stations, and plenty of seating and shaded lounges to recharge between rounds of exploring. Relax and watch the action on big screens or enjoy some downtime while the kids burn off energy in the Kids Zone!

Make It a Day to Remember!

With world-class golf, endless family-friendly activities, and The 19th’s lively vibe, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is the perfect setting for a memorable family day out. Pack up the family, grab your tickets, and get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Australian Open—don’t miss out on all the action