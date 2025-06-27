Women’s Australian Open returning to Adelaide from 2026

27 Jun 2025 | Professional golf | Australian Open | Golf Australia |

The women’s Australian Open will feature on both the WPGA Tour of Australasia and Ladies European Tour (LET) schedules in March when it returns to Adelaide, with Kooyonga Golf Club to host the first of at least three years in the South Australian capital from March 12-15, 2026.

Host to the national Open from 2016 and 2020, ‘The Festival State’ will build on its growing reputation for hosting major events and its tremendous golf offering with Kooyonga just 15 minutes from the CBD and host to many international and interstate championships and is consistently ranked among the top golf courses in Australia.

Won by major champions, Jiyai Shin, Ash Buhai, Inbee Park, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko in recent years, the Australian contingent that tees it up in Adelaide early in the new year will no doubt be desperate to break the home drought in front of a vocal crowd, with Karrie Webb the last local winner back in 2014.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said the commitment from the South Australian Government will help elevate what has always been considered the premier women’s golf event in the region, with many famous names on its honour roll.

“We are extremely excited by this partnership with the South Australian Government, who are showing a clear commitment to women’s golf in Australia,” Sutherland said.

“Securing the state of South Australia as the host of this historic and highly regarded event for the next three years is a significant win for players and fans, who will no doubt be treated to a terrific event.

“Kooyonga will provide the perfect stage to showcase the incredible talent set to feature in the field, including our top players who compete overseas on the game’s biggest stage, the rising local talent from the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the international contingent from the Ladies European Tour.”

Today’s news follows last month’s announcement that Rory McIlroy will headline the men’s Australian Open in December, with both events set to prosper as standalone fixtures in the Australian sporting calendar.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said: “South Australia is ready to take the women’s Australian Open to new heights.

“Securing this championship for at least the next three years will drive global attention, deliver world-class fan and player experiences and encourage more people, especially girls and women, to enjoy a health pursuit.

“This is a hugely exciting time for our state, which is already seeing the massive benefits of hosting major sporting events like LIV Golf Adelaide and their power to share South Australia on the global stage.

“We are investing in North Adelaide Golf Course as the new host venue for LIV Golf Adelaide and the women’s Australian, along with other major tournaments.”

Karen Lunn, CEO of the WPGA of Australia, said a standalone women’s Australian Open provides the perfect platform to showcase women’s golf during a time when tournaments played in Australia will receive global attention.

“Adelaide has a proven track record in hosting headline events including previous Australian Opens, and we look forward to showcasing all it has to offer which includes some of Australia’s finest golf courses. We are grateful to the South Australian Government for providing us with a platform that allows us to showcase our best Australian players with those from across the globe,” Lunn said.

“The current number of Aussie players teeing it up, and contending, on both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour each week continues to show that we punch above our weight on the international stage and that women’s golf has arguably never been stronger in Australia.

“I am certain our players will be determined to break the Aussie drought in 2026 and lift the Patricia Bridges Bowl.”

Added CEO of the Ladies European Tour, Alexandra Armas: “We are thrilled the Australian Open will be returning to the LET schedule for 2026.

“Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide will be a great venue, and our players are excited to be competing for the Patricia Bridges Bowl.

“Thank you to the WPGA Tour of Australasia and Golf Australia for all their hard work, and for the South Australian Government for their commitment to the women’s game.”

Tickets for the women’s Australian Open, including a special early bird offer on season passes, are now on sale at