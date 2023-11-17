Women's Australian Open field gets international boost

17 Nov 2023 | Australian Open |

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open has received another boost with today’s announcement of two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu, LPGA winner Jenny Shin and rising star Lucy Li as the latest players to commit to this year’s tournament.

Joining the likes of Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Jiyai Shin, Steph Kyriacou and defending champion Ashleigh Buhai in the field, the women’s contingent now boasts six players inside the top 100 of the world rankings.

A regular visitor to our shores, Ryu won the 2011 US Women’s Open and 2017 Chevron Championship winner clearly enjoying the tournament’s new mixed gender format based on her seventh place last year and previous success at the Vic Open.

She’ll be aiming to become the fifth Korean to win the Australian Open title, joining Jiyai Shin, Inbee Park, Ko Jin-young and Hana Jang.

Played at The Lakes and The Australian golf clubs starting November 30, the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open marks a return to the latter for the women’s event for the first time since 1975, when LPGA legend JoAnne Carner claimed the title, and a debut for The Lakes.

The return to Sydney also marks the Australian Open debut for Li, who has been making headlines in the golf world since before she reached her teenage years.

In 2014, Li became the youngest ever qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Open at just 11 years of age, with the American owning similar age based records at the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links Championships.

Twice a winner on the Epson Tour in 2022, Li graduated to the LPGA Tour for this season where she has twice finished in the top-20.

Winner of the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout on the LPGA Tour, Shin has shown the most 2023 form of the trio, amassing 13 top-25 LPGA finishes, including a tie for eighth at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

With the addition of Ryu, Shin and Li to the list of announced players, the Women’s Australian Open field now boasts seven major championship titles, 34 LPGA Tour wins and representatives of 15 different countries.

“So Yeon, Jenny and Lucy are all tremendous players, and their addition to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open field not only adds more strength and depth but increases the international representation in the event,” WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said.

“The Lakes and The Australian Golf Clubs will provide a great canvas for this year’s field to create an entertaining spectacle with a worthy winner to be crowned on Sunday December 3.”

There will also be 10 starters from the top 100 in the men’s Australian Open field highlighted by Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Ryder Cup player Robert MacIntyre and 2022 victor Adrian Meronk. Tickets for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available via

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW and naming rights partner ISPS HANDA.