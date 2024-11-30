AusOpen: Weekend LIVE BLOG

30 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Professional golf |

Final women's leaderboard after day 3

-14: Jiyai Shin

-12: Hannah Green

-10: Ash Buhai

-8: Justice Bosio

-7: Steph Kyriacou

-6: Hyojin Yang (a)

Final men's leaderboard after day 3

-14: Lucas Herbert, Ryggs Johnston

-12: Elvis Smylie, Oliver Lindell, Wenyi Ding, Joaquin Niemann, Jasper Stubbs

-11: Harrison Crowe, Marc Leishman, Curtis Luck, Lukas Nemecz

-10: Joel Girrbach

Some great action on 18

Hannah Green makes a birdie on the final hole and then, a group later, Jiyai Shin matches her with an even longer putt to get to -14 and a two-shot lead.

Green loses the lead

Hannah Green has had a disastrous double bogey at the par-4 17th. Having driven into a fairway trap, her iron shot caught the lip and rolled back into her footmark.

Eventually tapping in for a six, Green dropped to 11-under, a shot behind Jiyai Shin.

Meanwhile defending champion Joaquin Niemann completed the round of the day on the men's side, a 64 to move into the group tied-third, just two from the lead.

Niemann at eight!

Defending champion Joaquin Niemann is 8-under through 16 and now in a share of third at 12-under.

Clutch from Greeny

Finding the left trap on 15, it looked as if Green may drop a shot. But a sublime bunker shot out of the wet sand to 4-feet and a clutch putt kept the blemish way from her card.

Green on fire

Another birdie makes it six in a row for Hannah Green and she is now two clear atop the leaderboard at 13-under.

Three major champions on the podium

With Justice Bosio making a double on 13, it is now Green, Shin and Buhai one, two and three on the women's leaderboard. Some serious firepower.

Don't forget about Elvis

The star of Friday, Elvis Smylie is slowly chipping away at chasing the leaders down. After a birdie on 17, he's now only two back.

Five on the trot!

Hannah Green is on an absolute roll! The West Australian has poured in a fifth straight birdie on the 13th and is now alone atop the leaderboard at 12-under.

Two Aussies at the top

Hannah Green has tied Justice Bosio at the top of the women's leaderboard at 11-under. Green is 4-under on her day through 12 holes.

Johnston stumbles, Aussies coming

With a double-bogey at the 14th, American Ryggs Johnston loses his two shot lead and is now tied with Herbert at the top at 14-under.

Meanwhile youngster Jasper Stubbs has surged up to a tie for third at 12-under. He's 4-under with one hole to play.

Another Victorian in Marc Leishman also has a low one going. He's 5-under through 16, and also tied third with Stubbs at 12-under.

Niemann finding something

Defending champion Joaquin Niemann is making a serious move on Saturday. The Chilean is 7-under on his day and now tied-8th at 11-under with Harrison Crowe.

Bosio alone at the top

With a long birdie on nine, and a near tap in eagle at 10, Justice Bosio is alone atop the women's leaderboard.

At 12-under she's now one ahead of Jiyai Shin.

Shin ties Bosio

Legendary two-time major-winner Jiyai Shin has tied young Aussie Justice Bosio at the top of the women's leaderboard at 10-under.

In her quest for a breakout win, young Bosio has three major champions in Shin, Ash Buhai and Hannah Green on her tail.

Crowe slowly moving upwards

Young Harrison Crowe is calmly making his way up the men's leaderboard. He's 3-under on his day, and 11-under now in fourth.

Two new leaders

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open has two new leaders - Aussie Justice Bosio in the women's and American Ryggs Johnston in the men's.

Queenslander Bosio, 20 and in just her fourth tournament as a pro, hit the front at the fourth green when she rolled in a birdie to reach 10-under overall.

Meanwhile Johnston, the 24-year-old from Montana who has just started playing on the DP World Tour, has made five birdies in six holes for a front nine of 31, and he is now a shot clear of Lucas Herbert.

Herbert's lead trimmed

Lucas Herbert's lead in the men's is back to one after American DP World Tour player Ryggs Johnston made consecutive birdies at 4 and 5 today.

Herbert's bogey at the par-4 fourth hole means that at 13-under, he is just one ahead of Johnston at -12. Queenslander Elvis Smylie is also only one from the lead after making birdie at 6 to reach 3-3 for the day.

Minjee's run

Dual major winner Minjee Lee shot a 69 with no bogeys today to jump more than 10 places in the women's Open.

Lee is at 1-under overall, well back in the field, but she enjoyed a meeting with some fans afterward (pictured below).

AAAC triumph for Korea's Lee

Runaway overnight leader Seungmin Lee extended his lead and won the Australian All Abilities Championship by a whopping 14 shots at 4-under par.

Lee shot a closing 74 but raced away with the win, ahead of Australian Wayne Perske who finished second at 10-over par.

Weather improving

The rain has eased at Kingston Heath and all the main contenders are on the course in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Men's leader Lucas Herbert opened with three straight pars including a nice up-and-down from beside the second green.

Those closing on him include BMW Australian PGA Championship winner Elvis Smylie and England's Matthew Southgate, both 2-under today and 11-under overall, three back from Herbert.

Girrbach moving

6-under on his day at Kingston Heath, Swiss Girrbach is got himself into a share of third with 3 holes to play today.

Aussies continue charging

Minjee Lee is now 3-under on her day and creeping up the women's leaderboard, meanwhile Jack Buchanan is 5-under on his day and is now in a share of ninth at 8-under.

Lee in control in the All Abilities

All Abilities leader Lee is well in control seven holes to play. He's at 7-under for the championship, now 14 shots ahead of his nearest challenger in Popert.

Swiss Girrbach making a run

Making the most of the softer moving day conditions, Swiss Joel Girrbach is 5-under through 12 today at Kingston Heath. He's got himself into a tie for ninth at 8-under, six back of leader Herbert.

Can Minjee claw her way back

After just making the cut, Minjee Lee is 2-under through four today at Kingston Heath. She's still a fair way back at 1-over but looks to have found something early.

Buchanan lurking

Jack Buchanan has made a name for himself as weekend bolter this season on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, and he's threatening early. He's 3-under through seven on his day, 6-under total.

Lee continues his charge early

On the final day of the Australian All Abilities Championship, overnight leader Simon Seungmin Lee is 2-under early, 8-under overall and now nine shots clear of Kipp Popert in second.

We're away earlier than expected on Saturday

Some inclement weather is predicted later in the day today, so in an effort to deliver the planned one tee start on Sunday, the first tee times were at 6:30am at Kingston Heath.

The rain is coming down but not too heavy just yet.