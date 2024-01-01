Volunteer Hub | #AusOpenGolf

Be part of one of Australia’s premier sporting events — returning to Adelaide!

The Women’s Australian Open is back in Adelaide, and this is your chance to be part of the excitement. As a volunteer, you’ll have a chance to soak up the excitement, meet great people, and help bring world-class golf to life — all while having a front-row seat to the action! Broadcast across Australia and around the globe, this iconic event is a celebration of the game — and you can be part of it. Whether you're on the fairways or behind the scenes, there’s a role for everyone, and it’s a whole lot of fun! Volunteer roles include:

Equipment coordination (Volunteer HQ – registration & administration)

Event services (Information/greeters, practice areas (inc. range) & locker room attendants)

On-course services (Walker scorers, carry boards, beverage distribution & spotters)

Marshalling (Hole marshals & roving marshals)

Player Transport (Courtesy cars - sponsored by BMW)

TV Production & Media (Scoring base-stations, stats entry, TV assistants, TV drivers & wardrobe notes)

All volunteers receive: • An official tournament shirt and hat • Refreshments and lunch each rostered day • 4 x any-one day passes for guests (valued at $100!) If you have volunteered with us below, please follow the link below to login to your Rosterfy account and express you interest in volunteering at the Open. If you haven’t volunteered before, follow the link below to create a new profile on our Australian Golf Volunteer Portal, powered by . Once registered, you will be able to express your interest in volunteering at the Open and any future events using this portal! This is your chance to experience golf from the inside, connect with like-minded fans, and create unforgettable memories. Come join the team and make it an Open to remember!

For any enquiries, please email .