Experience the ISPS HANADA Australian Open in style with a 6-night or 4-night travel packages including an 'Inside the Ropes' experience, golf on the Melbourne Sandbelt and more.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness a piece of history by attending the world's first ever mixed open golf event.

6-night package (29 November - 5 December 2022) includes:

6 nights' at the Stamford Plaza Hotel Melbourne (double/twin occupancy).

Daily breakfasts.

2 rounds of golf (a single round at Woodlands GC and Yarra Yarra GC).

Unique 'Inside the Ropes' experience where you get up close to the action following a group for 18 holes (LIMITED PLACES AVAILABLE - DON'T DELAY)

Entry tickets to all practice and tournament days during the week.

Souvenir programme, golf shirt, cap and sleeve of golf balls.

Private transfers (hotel, golf clubs and tournament days).

Sightseeing and restaurant recommendations

Price based on 4 people travelling. TRANSPORT: Car hire can be arranged in place of private transfers if preferred.

4 night packages from $1,698 per person (1st - 5th December 2022) The 4-night package includes all of the above, except one round of golf and the 'Inside the Ropes Experience'.

Accommodation

Stamford Plaza Hotel Melbourne

The Stamford Plaza Melbourne is one of the cities most popular hotels, thanks to its prime location and range of amenities. It's situated in the heart of the CBD, making it easy to explore all that Melbourne has to offer. Guests can enjoy a swim in the heated outdoor pool, work out in the well-equipped fitness center, or relax in the sauna. The hotel also has a number of restaurants and bars, as well as a business center and meeting rooms.

Enjoy a luxurious 6 night stay in a One Bedroom Suite with ensuite. All rooms are beautifully appointed with a separate living room.

Golf

Woodlands Golf Club

Located in the Melbourne Sandbelt, Woodlands Golf Club is a championship course that provides a true test of golf. Noted for its high level presentation and friendly club atmosphere, this beautiful course will have you feeling like royalty when you visit!

Yarra Yarra Golf Club

Yarra Yarra Golf Club was founded in 1891 and is one of Victoria's 8 Sandbelt courses! It's currently ranked 17th in Australia, having undergone an extensive three year restoration project over recent years. The course has stood the test of time and pays tribute to it's original layout and design.