Tickets & premium experiences

Tickets and premium experiences for the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open are now on sale via .

A wide range of exceptional golf experiences are on offer. There’s something for everyone - from private hospitality suites, to the all-new Champions Lounge with a bird's eye view of the 18th green, or the fun fan precinct with live music and big-screen TV’s - so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Offerings as follows:

Practice Day Pass - Two-day access $10.00

Any One-day Pass - From $23.00

Two-day Pass - From $39.00

Season Pass - From $66.00

Premium Experience – Bridges Club

Premium Experience – Champions Club

Premium Experience - Private S

All items above provide access to both Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club on Thursday and Friday. Men and women will be playing in alternating groups across both courses over the first two days, then Victoria Golf Club only on the weekend.

All play will be at Victoria Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday, with all premium experiences at Victoria Golf Club Thursday – Friday.

For sports fans and lovers of golf, the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open is an event not to be missed!