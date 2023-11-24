Three new partners named to boost fan experience at ISPS Australian Open

24 Nov 2023 | Australian Open | Industry news |

Golf Australia is teaming up with three dynamic partners to supercharge the fan experience at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs from November 30 to December 3.

Liquor specialist Vintage Cellars, leading gourmet pizza restaurant Crust, and smart home technology giant MyPlace are set to redefine the tournament experience.

As this year’s official alcohol retailer, Vintage Cellars will be serving Canard-Duchêne Champagne, Audrey Wilkinson wines and Peroni beers at a pop-up bar in the Fan Village across the four-day event.

Meanwhile, Crust, the official quick-service restaurant, is offering three lucky fans the chance to win the golfing experience of a lifetime.

Customers who purchased an ISPS HANDA Australian Open Bundle Deal before November 16 went into the draw to win three spots in the Open Pro-Am field, including hospitality tickets, flights, and accommodation.

MyPlace, a leader in air conditioning and smart home technology, will complete the trio with fan experience at the forefront.

The MyPlace Chillout zone in the Fan Village will offer a dedicated space for fans to cool down after navigating the fairways and seeing their favourite golfers light up the course.

Golf is big and it is only getting bigger with the three new partnerships completing the suite of corporate partners for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

With a full complement of tournament partners, Golf Australia General Manager - Commercial Anthony Everard said the trio of new partners was another sign of confidence from corporate Australia regarding the appetite for golf.

“Over the past few years, we have seen fantastic growth in golf participation in all its forms.

“This interest is translating to corporate Australia and the appetite to associate with a year-round sport that has such broad appeal has never been stronger.

“Our new partnerships with Vintage Cellars, Crust, and MyPlace will add significantly to the fan experience at the ISPS Handa Australian Open, and we are delighted to have them supporting the event,” Everard said.

Quote from Darren Bee, MyPlace General Manager: “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Australian Open golf tournament and look forward to working together with Golf Australia to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

“The golfing audience is attractive not only due to its growth which is a credit to Golf Australia, but also due to its demographic which is similar to the demographic that derives the most benefit from our products and offering.”

Coles Liquor General Manager of Customer Loyalty Mia Lloyd said: “We’re delighted to be the official alcohol retailer and champagne and sparkling wine partner of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“This event attracts some of the best golfers in the world, and we’re looking forward to celebrating all that the tournament has to offer at our Vintage Cellars pop-up bar where golfers and golf fans alike can enjoy a delicious glass of Canard-Duchêne champagne, elegant wines from Audrey Wilkinson wines or a Peroni.”

Retail Food Group Head of Marketing Kate McGrath said: “We’re continually seeking innovative avenues to showcase our brand.

“Collaborating with Golf Australia at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open presents a unique opportunity for us to connect with the highly desirable golf community. This is a true reflection of being a Crust-worthy partnership!”