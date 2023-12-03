The never-ending fairytale for Jasper Stubbs

03 Dec 2023 | Australian Open | Men's Australian Open |

Jasper Stubbs continued his amazing run of form this week at The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs to finish as the low men's amateur in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. Being the only men's amateur to make the cut, Stubbs had the low amateur title locked away regardless of how he played on the weekend, but he had a strong 2-under 69 at The Australian today to finish at 6-under for the tournament. "It was a great experience playing in my first home Open. At the start of the year, it was a goal of mine to be able to play and to make the cut," said the young Australian after his early Sunday round. The 21-year-old from Melbourne, who is a member of Golf Australia’s High Performance Squad, has had a whirlwind few months on the back of his stunning win at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC). Two clutch playoff putts on the 18th green of Royal Melbourne’s Composite Course at the AAC gained Stubbs starts in both the 2024 Masters at Augusta National and 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. His performance this week demonstrates he is comfortable not only rubbing shoulders with some of the world's best, but going toe-to-toe with them as well. Not many punters were on course at 6.41am this morning as Stubbs teed off, but his playing partner, popular American Michael Block, made sure they had a few followers by the turn. "Blockie was a bit of a legend actually…. Once we got through the turn, we had 'The Block Party', 50-60 people following us from then on," Stubbs said. It probably feels like a lifetime away for Stubbs, but his trip to Augusta in April is only a few months away now, and preparations are underway. He is playing at the Cathedral Invitational next week, and will be sure to try and pick the brains of Aussies that have played Augusta dozens of times. For now, Asia-Pacific Amateur champion and low amateur at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in the space of a couple of months are two impressive additions to his resume.