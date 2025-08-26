The Masters pathway confirmed for 2025 Australian Open champion

26 Aug 2025 | Australian Open | Professional golf | Tournaments | Men's Australian Open | Golf Australia |

Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia have today welcomed the announcement from Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A that the winner of the 2025 men’s Australian Open will receive an invitation into the 2026 Masters Tournament in addition to the places it already receives in The Open.

The new invitation reinforces the stature of the Australian Open on the global stage, while further strengthening the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s role as a proven pathway to major championships and the biggest stages in the sport.

The Australian Open has been part of The Open Qualifying Series since it was launched in 2013 with qualifying places available in The Open.

The new approach builds on The R&A’s successful Open Qualifying Series and will ensure strong international pathways into both major championships from several professional tours around the world.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said:

“We are committed to elevating the status of our national Open, and this announcement is another significant step in that direction."

“Winning a place in The Masters field is a great honour for any golfer and combined with the chance to qualify for The Open it will be a special bonus for the Australian Open winner.

“With the 2025 Masters Champion, Rory McIlroy, confirmed to play the Australian Open at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December, there is already huge anticipation ahead of our tournament. This announcement will only fuel greater interest from players, fans and commercial partners.

“This means a lot to Golf Australia and our local Tour, and we sincerely appreciate the significant gesture by the Augusta National Golf Club. We look forward to working with Augusta National and The R&A in supporting the game in our region.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said:

“For the winner of the Australian Open to now receive an invite into The Masters is a landmark moment. It demonstrates the global standing of the event, and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia which continues to play an important role in world golf."

“The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia is built on creating pathways for our players. The Australian Open, alongside other marquee events on the Tour, provides opportunities that can change careers. Elvis Smylie showed what is possible last year when he won the Order of Merit, securing pathways onto a global Tour and two major starts, including The Open Championship.

“Our Tour is built on creating pathways for our players all over Australia and New Zealand. Staging internationally recognised co-sanctioned events such as the Australian Open, the BMW Australian PGA Championship, the New Zealand Open and others in the pipeline, are all critical to our purpose.

“Once our Australian and New Zealand players get their opportunity, they’ve consistently shown they can perform on the world stage. The PGA of Australia have been great partners of Augusta National and The R&A for many years and working together with Golf Australia, we look forward to the continued global growth of professional golf in Australasia. We are very thankful for their support."