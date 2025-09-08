The Australian Open ready for the Moments That Make Us

08 Sep 2025 | Australian Open | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Women's Australian Open | Men's Australian Open |

The Australian Open is entering a bold new era, unveiling a refreshed brand identity ahead of the 2025 men’s and 2026 women’s events. The comprehensive relaunch represents a shift in direction for the Australian Open which had seen both the men and women fields played together for the past three years alongside the Australian All Abilities Championship. The new master brand covers both the men’s and women’s events and offers an enhanced fan experience for all. It pays tribute to both tournaments’ storied heritage, while elevating their status on the international golf calendar as two major sport and entertainment events that simply can’t be missed. The new brand identity will roll out on all Australian Open platforms today, with the men’s logo featuring the prestigious Stonehaven Cup, and the women’s profiling the renowned Patricia Bridges Bowl. Both designs have drawn inspiration from the legacy of the game and the natural beauty of the Australian landscape. This sees the use of navy to represent the heritage of each event as well as sand to nod to the natural Australian landscapes on which both events are played. The men’s logo also incorporates light blue evoking the clear Australian sky and open fairways, whilst the women’s includes purple to highlight ambition, strength and elegance.

With a rich legacy spanning 121 years, the 2025 men’s Australian Open is poised to mark another special chapter in golfing history, with five-time major champion and career Grand Slam winner, Rory McIlroy set to form part of the field. The 2026 women’s Australian Open will be held as a standalone event when it returns to Adelaide, with Kooyonga Golf Club to host the first of at least three years in the South Australian capital from March 12-15. At the heart of the relaunch is the event’s powerful new tagline: “Moments That Make Us”, which speaks to fans, players, staff, volunteers and more and encompasses their stories, memories, and emotions - big and small - that make the Australian Open more than golf. General Manager of Major Events and Operations at Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, Antonia Beggs said the rebrand is an important step in shaping the future of the Australian Opens. “An enhanced look for the Australian Open represents a celebration of everything the event stands for,” Beggs said. “The brand represents the Australian Open as golf the Australian way, paying tribute to the nation’s iconic landscapes and golf courses, energy in the crowds, and nods to the Aussie green and gold spirit. “'Moments That Make Us' speaks to the stories, memories, and emotions of the event – it’s history, future and community, which is captured in every swing. “From lifelong members to first-time fans, the event has something for everyone. Whilst you may come for the golf, you can stay to experience everything beyond the green including at ‘The 19th’ with amazing food, drinks, music and entertainment for all.” Special thanks to FutureBrand for their support on the Brand Strategy, SE Creative for Design and Two Circles for Digital Content.