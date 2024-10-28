The 19th to provide the ultimate experience for all this Australian Open

28 Oct 2024 | Australian Open |

The ultimate fan experience at Kingston Heath Golf Club - The 19th – will offer the perfect blend of golf and off-course entertainment at this year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

In an elevated set up from previous years, The 19th fanexperience is set to deliver a fun and unique destination where fans can enjoy gourmet food, premium drinks, entertainment and live music, all a stone’s throw from the golfing action.

Golf goers will have access to the signature Japanese-inspired flavours of Mr Miyagi, sip a cold one and unwind at the Peroni bar, relax with a signature cocktail in the Isla Vodka lounge or head to the Liquorland bar for a glass of James Busby wine or Canard-Duchene champagne.

The 19th is a space designed for all ages with an action-packed kids zone also on offer featuring fun, games and even a mini golf zone, making it the perfect destination families to enjoy a day out beyond the course.

The giant big screen ensures fans won’t miss a minute of the on-course action, while the main stage is set to offer fun tunes thanks to a range of DJs and entertainment.

With a mix of stylish lounges, bean bag seating and picnic tables, the 19th is the ideal space to sit back and relax.

Head of Major Events at Golf Australia Antonia Beggs noted The 19th willdelivera vibrant experience where off-course excitement rivals the tournament action.

“The 19th Hole fan experience at the 2024 ISPA HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club will continue to evolve the Australian Open experience by creating a destination that gives something for everyone outside of the golf,” Beggs said.

“We’ve created a new space where fans can immerse themselves in premium food, some incredible bars and lounges, live music and enjoy a buzzing social atmosphere with friends and family. It’s about blending the best of entertainment and lifestyle in one vibrant hub, where the off-course energy is just as exciting as the tournament itself.”

Access to the event is easy with a free shuttle bus from Southland train station every 15 minutes, whilst free public car parking is on offer with an easy 20-minute walk to Kingston Heath and The 19th hole.

Tickets to the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open are on sale via from just $36 for adults and free entry for kids under 17.

Photo: David Caird, Herald Sun.