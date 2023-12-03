Experience Sydney

Plan your Sydney Adventure

Before the tournament tees off, practice your own swing at one of the picture-perfect waterfront courses. The nine-hole course has breathtaking views of the world-famous beach, is an 18-hole course with harbour views, or head to on the Northern Beaches to what golfing great Peter Thomson described as “the best site of any golf course in Sydney”.

If you’d prefer to stretch your legs away from the course, Sydney’s other green spaces make for an invigorating day out. Hike one of the lush bush trails in in the south or in the north. Start your morning with a coastal walk ( offers postcard-perfect views of Sydney Harbour) or go for a dip in one of Sydney’s iconic .

.

Fun for the family before the fairway

is the ultimate playground for both young and old, and with the Australian Open offering free tickets to kids under 16, you can turn your golf getaway into a family holiday.

For adventure-loving kids, indoor skydiving at or the obstacle courses at will get their adrenaline pumping. Solve puzzles at Sydney’s , or head to for a game of wildly themed mini golf before the Open.

Animal lovers have plenty of options: get close to Australian wildlife at , pull on a snowsuit and meet the penguins at , see the city’s only rhino habitat at , or head across the harbour to the famous where you can even stay the night in a safari tent at .

Cool off at some of Sydney’s best or sparkling , or ride the 40 water slides at .

.

A food and drink guide to Sydney

is a city that loves to eat. From fine dining restaurants to Instagrammable cafes and hands-on cooking schools, delicious experiences are par for the course. Just near the Australian Open’s golf clubs you’ll find , where The Cannery precinct showcases some of the area’s best food and design finds in a revived heritage warehouse space, formerly the Rosella Soup Cannery. Dine at popular , take a class at and tour , followed by a visit to the gin bar. Nearby, head to for its famous watermelon and strawberry cake.

On the other side of the course are foodie neighbourhoods Kensington and Kingsford – is an Indonesian classic, or head to for Malaysian favourites. A quick drive east into the CBD will take you to a seemingly endless list of , and .