Experience Sydney
Plan your Sydney Adventure
Before the tournament tees off, practice your own swing at one of the Sydney’s picture-perfect waterfront courses. The Bondi Golf and Diggers Club’s nine-hole course has breathtaking views of the world-famous beach, Northbridge Golf Club is an 18-hole course with harbour views, or head to Long Reef Golf Club on the Northern Beaches to what golfing great Peter Thomson described as “the best site of any golf course in Sydney”.
If you’d prefer to stretch your legs away from the course, Sydney’s other green spaces make for an invigorating day out. Hike one of the lush bush trails in Royal National Park in the south or Kur-ring-gai Chase National Park in the north. Start your morning with a coastal walk (Bradleys Head walk offers postcard-perfect views of Sydney Harbour) or go for a dip in one of Sydney’s iconic beaches.
Fun for the family before the fairway
Sydney is the ultimate playground for both young and old, and with the Australian Open offering free tickets to kids under 16, you can turn your golf getaway into a family holiday.
For adventure-loving kids, indoor skydiving at iFly or the obstacle courses at TruNinja will get their adrenaline pumping. Solve puzzles at Sydney’s best escape rooms, or head to Holey Moley for a game of wildly themed mini golf before the Open.
Animal lovers have plenty of options: get close to Australian wildlife at Featherdale, pull on a snowsuit and meet the penguins at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, see the city’s only rhino habitat at Sydney Zoo, or head across the harbour to the famous Taronga Zoo where you can even stay the night in a safari tent at Roar and Snore.
Cool off at some of Sydney’s best family-friendly beaches or sparkling ocean pools, or ride the 40 water slides at Raging Waters.
Plan your week in the Highlands.
A food and drink guide to Sydney
Sydney is a city that loves to eat. From fine dining restaurants to Instagrammable cafes and hands-on cooking schools, delicious experiences are par for the course. Just near the Australian Open’s golf clubs you’ll find Rosebery, where The Cannery precinct showcases some of the area’s best food and design finds in a revived heritage warehouse space, formerly the Rosella Soup Cannery. Dine at popular Three Blue Ducks, take a class at ViveCooking School and tour Archie Rose Distilling Co., followed by a visit to the gin bar. Nearby, head to Black Star Pastry for its famous watermelon and strawberry cake.
On the other side of the course are foodie neighbourhoods Kensington and Kingsford – Ayam Goreng 99 is an Indonesian classic, or head to Albee’s Kitchen for Malaysian favourites. A quick drive east into the CBD will take you to a seemingly endless list of fine-dining restaurants, waterfront venues and rooftop bars.