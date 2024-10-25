Sporting stars to tee off in the Cross Code Challenge

25 Oct 2024 | Australian Open |

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen and Western Bulldogs AFL player Rory Lobb will all tee off in golf’s first-ever Cross Code Challenge at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open this November in Melbourne.

Taking place on Sunday, November 24 before the tournament kicks off, the Cross Code Challenge will see 18 athletes from a range of sporting backgrounds battle it out at The Furrows, Kingston Heath for a spot in the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Pro Am.

The Cross Code Challenge will feature a nine-hole format with athletes split across three teams.

Shotgun starts are set to take place across Holes 1, 4 and 7, with the final challenge of the day set to feature a Hole in One competition on Holes 1 and 9, before a winner is crowned.

Glenn Maxwell said he was excited to take part in the inaugural Cross Code Challenge.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the range of talent across different codes.

"There's a fair bit of competition amongst us cricketers to see others from different sports and what their swings are like and how it relates to their sport so it should be really interesting."

As an avid golfer who tries to get on course at least twice a week, Rory Lobb said he can't wait to see the talent in action at next month's 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the international talent and having guys like Cam Smith, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee, they're all of such high class so it'll be exciting to see them play the courses here."

Ryan Papenhuyzen said it is a really exciting time to get involved in golf.

"Over the last 18 months, a lot of people have got into golf.

"The high-energy that Min Woo Lee drives is exciting so I can't wait to get down to this year's event and check it out."

Fans will have the opportunity to get up close to their favourite sporting stars, with the opportunity for autographs, photos and Q&A sessions.

Other high-profile sporting stars who will take part in this year’s Cross Code Challenge will be announced over the coming weeks.

The Cross Code Challenge and the Pro-Am on Wednesday, November 27 will be the ultimate precursor to the men’s, women’s and all-abilities fields taking centre stage at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club on Melbourne’s Sandbelt from November 28 to December 1.

Tickets to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are now on sale via , with tickets from $36 and kids 17 and under go free.