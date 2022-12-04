Spectator information | Australian Open

Street Address

Victoria Golf Club – Park Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192

Kingston Heath Golf Club - Kingston Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192

Parking Limited parking will be available to purchase onsite at both venues. Details will be released shortly.

Railway PT services operate to the Cheltenham Railway Station at regular service frequencies seven days a week. For further train travel information, please visit

Bus Regular bus services operate from Cheltenham Railway Station with a bus stop directly opposite the front gates of both Victoria Golf Club (Route 822) & Kingston Heath Golf Club (Route 631 or 821). For complete bus timetable information, please visit

Taxis/Rideshare Designated areas will be allocated at both venues for taxi/rideshare pick up and drop off.