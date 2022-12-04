Golf Australia

Victoria GC & Kingston Heath GC, VIC

1-4 Dec, 2022

Spectator information | Australian Open

The prestigious men’s and women’s Australian Opens are set to come together for the first time ever, set to be hosted at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club from December 1-4. The 2022 championship will also feature the 3rd edition of the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC), showcasing golf as an inclusive sport for all.

Be a part of this world-class event by securing your ISPS HANDA Australian Open tickets on Ticketek today!

Catch all the action and exclusive content on social media:

    • Monday 28th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

      • Practice day at both courses (closed to the public)

    • Tuesday 28th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

    • Wednesday 30th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

    • Thursday 1st December (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

    • Friday 2nd December (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

    • Saturday 3rd December (Victoria Golf Club)

      • Gates open 6.30am - 7.00pm

      • Family day activities

      • Championship round three commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek

      • Australian All Abilities round two

      • Cut to top 35 players and ties for both men and women

      • Play 9 National Final at Kingston Heath GC (PM)

    • Sunday 4th December (Victoria Golf Club)

Note: Men & Women will be playing in alternate groups for all rounds of the Championship, and across both courses on Thursday & Friday.

Street Address

  • Victoria Golf Club – Park Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192

  • Kingston Heath Golf Club - Kingston Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192

Parking Limited parking will be available to purchase onsite at both venues. Details will be released shortly.

Railway PT services operate to the Cheltenham Railway Station at regular service frequencies seven days a week. For further train travel information, please visit Public Transport Victoria.

Bus Regular bus services operate from Cheltenham Railway Station with a bus stop directly opposite the front gates of both Victoria Golf Club (Route 822) & Kingston Heath Golf Club (Route 631 or 821). For complete bus timetable information, please visit Public Transport Victoria.

Taxis/Rideshare Designated areas will be allocated at both venues for taxi/rideshare pick up and drop off.

The fan village will have plenty to offer all spectators looking to grab a bite, participate in activities or kick your feet up on beanbags to watch the action on the big screens. We will release more details on opportunities soon including:

  • Food and beverage options to taste the flavours of Melbourne

  • Kids and family activities

  • Partner activations to win cool prizes and show off your swing

We're excited to host the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club and would like all attendees, staff and players to have a wonderful event experience.

Please click here for terms of entry when attending the championship.

