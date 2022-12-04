Spectator information | Australian Open
The prestigious men’s and women’s Australian Opens are set to come together for the first time ever, set to be hosted at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club from December 1-4. The 2022 championship will also feature the 3rd edition of the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC), showcasing golf as an inclusive sport for all.
Schedule of events
Monday 28th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Practice day at both courses (closed to the public)
Tuesday 28th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 5.30pm
Practice day at both courses - Purchase Practice Day Pass through Ticketek
Wednesday 30th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 5.30pm
Pro-am day at Victoria Golf Club (AM & PM fields)
Practice day at Kingston Heath Golf Club - Purchase Practice Day Pass through Ticketek
Thursday 1st December (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 7.00pm
Championship round one commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek
Friday 2nd December (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 7.00pm
Championship round two commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek
Australian All Abilities round one
Cut to top 60 professional and ties plus amateurs for both men and women
Saturday 3rd December (Victoria Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 7.00pm
Family day activities
Championship round three commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek
Australian All Abilities round two
Cut to top 35 players and ties for both men and women
Play 9 National Final at Kingston Heath GC (PM)
Sunday 4th December (Victoria Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 5.30pm
Championship round four commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek
Australian All Abilities round three
Trophy ceremony approx 5.30pm
Note: Men & Women will be playing in alternate groups for all rounds of the Championship, and across both courses on Thursday & Friday.
Getting there and parking
Street Address
Victoria Golf Club – Park Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192
Kingston Heath Golf Club - Kingston Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192
Parking Limited parking will be available to purchase onsite at both venues. Details will be released shortly.
Railway PT services operate to the Cheltenham Railway Station at regular service frequencies seven days a week. For further train travel information, please visit Public Transport Victoria.
Bus Regular bus services operate from Cheltenham Railway Station with a bus stop directly opposite the front gates of both Victoria Golf Club (Route 822) & Kingston Heath Golf Club (Route 631 or 821). For complete bus timetable information, please visit Public Transport Victoria.
Taxis/Rideshare Designated areas will be allocated at both venues for taxi/rideshare pick up and drop off.
Fan Village
The fan village will have plenty to offer all spectators looking to grab a bite, participate in activities or kick your feet up on beanbags to watch the action on the big screens. We will release more details on opportunities soon including:
Food and beverage options to taste the flavours of Melbourne
Kids and family activities
Partner activations to win cool prizes and show off your swing
Terms of entry
We're excited to host the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club and would like all attendees, staff and players to have a wonderful event experience.
Please click here for terms of entry when attending the championship.