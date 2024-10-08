Smith sets his sights on Australian Open

08 Oct 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Professional golf |

Major championship winner Cameron Smith will complete a four-week stretch of Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments by confirming his place in the field at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Set to play the Queensland PGA, NSW Open and BMW Australian PGA Championship, Smith will then head to Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt and the Kingston Heath and The Victoria Golf Clubs for the Australian Open, which once again combines men, women and all abilities on one stage.

Smith will be chasing his first Stonehaven Cup in his 12th appearance at his national Open from November 28 – December 1.

A three-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship and victor of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, Smith has been a huge supporter of the Australian Open throughout his career, with his closest call coming in 2016 when he lost out in a play-off to Jordan Spieth.

“I think most people would know how much I want to win an Australian Open, so I am looking forward to challenging for the Stonehaven Cup again this year in Melbourne,” Smith said.

Enjoying a year highlighted by team success with his Ripper GC side, Smith has a long history on the Melbourne Sandbelt, with the 31-year-old claiming the adidas Australian Amateur title in 2013 at Commonwealth Golf Club and taking out medallist honours the previous year at Woodlands Golf Club.

Also teeing it up on the Melbourne Sandbelt in 2019 as part of the Presidents Cup and at the first Australian Open played with the new format in 2022 at Victoria and Kingston Heath, Smith has long been a fan favourite at home and around the world.

His loyal band of followers, often imitating his signature look, will no doubt come out in force again this year after record crowds were on hand in 2023 when the Wantima Country Club product finished in a tie for 17th.

Smith joins the likes of fellow Australians Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Hannah Green and defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai in the field at Kingston Heath and Victoria, where the men’s event will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the women’s tournament the feature of the WPGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

“Cam has been a tremendous supporter of not just the Australian Open, but Australian golf, so we are very much looking forward to him returning home for a month of tournaments,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Having Cam join the already announced players is extremely exciting for everyone involved as we prepare to watch some of the best players in the world on some of the best courses in the sport, all watched by the best fans in golf.”

The presence of Smith an exciting prospect for the people of Victoria according to the government. “Victoria’s reputation as the sporting capital of Australia continues to grow and having star players like Cameron Smith here for the Australian Open will help draw strong visitation to our state,” Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said. “Golf is worth about $1 billion per year to the Victorian economy and attracting world-class players to showcase our Sandbelt courses on the world stage will be a huge driver for our visitor economy.”

The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network, while applications to volunteer at the event are .

Tickets for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available now via .