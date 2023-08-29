Smith locked in for Australia's Summer of Golf

29 Aug 2023 | Professional golf | Australian Open | Men's Australian Open |

Australia’s top-ranked golfer, Cam Smith, will return home for the country’s two majors – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open – in the upcoming Summer of Golf. The world No.11 confirmed today that he would defend the PGA title that he won in front of a raucous home crowd last year when the championship returns to Royal Queensland in Brisbane on November 23-26. He will then try to win his national Open for the first time when The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs host the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on November 30-December 3. Last year’s Open Championship winner at the historic 150 th staging of the event at St Andrews, Smith had two top-10 finishes in this year’s majors and has collected two victories in LIV Golf events. A great supporter of Australian golf and the PGA Tour of Australasia, the 30-year-old is sure to bring big crowds to both tournaments in his homeland. Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Cam Smith is one of the biggest drawcards in world golf and I’m sure Australian golf fans are as delighted as we are that we will see him at both the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship this year. “His quest for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney will be a highlight of the summer of sport.”

ISPS HANDA Chairman and Founder Dr Handa said: "We are very much looking forward to being part of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney later this year and Cam Smith will be a wonderful drawcard for the event." "We're expecting great crowds and viewers from around the world and an event that fully showcases the 'power of sport' and the great things sport can do." PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “With Cam locked in for both fields, the Australian PGA and Australian Open will be must-see events. “Cam will be trying to join an elite group of golfers by winning the Kirkwood Cup for a fourth time this November and I’m sure he’ll be ready to put on a great show once again at Royal Queensland. “The memories from last year when he triumphed in front of a packed home crowd just months after winning the Open at St Andrews will remain with us for a long, long time." In the early stages of his professional career, Smith lost a playoff to American Jordan Spieth at the 2016 Australian Open at Royal Sydney. The following year, he was fourth behind Cam Davis at The Australian. His Australian PGA Championship record features back-to-back victories at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in 2017-18 before last year’s three-shot triumph at Royal Queensland. As well as being highlight tournaments on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the two Aussie majors will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and form part of the Opening Swing on the 2023/24 Race to Dubai schedule. The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.