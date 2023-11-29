Shin back in Australia for a meat pie and another Open challenge

29 Nov 2023 | Women's Australian Open | Australian Open | Professional golf |

Jiyai Shin has been coming to Australia for much of her decorated career, with two ingredients part of her regular trips Down Under.

One is winning, with the former world No.1 claiming four titles on our shores, including the 2013 ISPS HANDA Australian Women's Open at Royal Canberra.

The other consistent element of a Shin trip to Australia is a meat pie, with the South Korean’s love of the Australian “delicacy” widely known.

Her pie penchant came to light again when her fellow press conference participant and Australian Open winner Aaron Baddeley turned from player to press.

“Meat pies, do you like meat pies?” Baddeley asked.

Shin’s response drawing a laugh from the assembled media at The Australian Golf Club that will co-host this week’s men’s, women’s and All Abilities fields with The Lakes Golf Club from Thursday.

“I do,” she said. “I had one yesterday. I look for the next one after this. Everybody knows how much I like it.”

Beyond endearing herself to the locals for her culinary tastes, Shin has always spoken glowingly of Australia, while her play that took her to the top of the world rankings and more than 60 worldwide wins constantly impressed.

ear around the world, primarily in Japan where she now primarily plies her trade.

Winner of the 2023 Vic Open, Shin spoke of her runner-up finish at this event last year kick starting a solid year around the world, primarily in Japan where she now primarily plies her trade.

“I finished second in this tournament last year and then it made a big turning point for this season because after this event I’m playing pretty well, after even Vic Open and all Tour in Japan. I finished second in US Open as well,” she said.

“I had a meat pie already, so I just look forward to how much I am enjoying playing in Australia and want to play better in front of many Aussie fans.”

Despite having plenty of Aussie fans, Shin will have her work cut out for her to get the lion’s share of cheers, and another Patricia Bridges Bowl with Hannah Green, Minjee Lee and Grace Kim chasing their first, while defending champion Ashleigh Buhai will look to go back-to-back in Sydney.