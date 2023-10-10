Scott confirmed for ISPS HANDA Australian Open

10 Oct 2023 | Professional golf | Australian Open |

Adam Scott, one of an elite group of golfers who have Australian Open and Australian PGA victories on their records, has confirmed he will be a starter in both tournaments in the upcoming Summer of Golf.

The 43-year-old Australian, who has six Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia victories on his outstanding career resume, is yet another drawcard for the two Aussie majors that had already locked in world No.14 Cam Smith as well as rising stars Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis for their 2023 fields.

Scott’s first appearance of the summer will be at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland in Brisbane from November 23-26 when he will look to add to the PGA titles he won in 2013 and 2019 at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast.

He will then try to win his national open for the second time when The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney host the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on November 30-December 3.

The 2009 Open champion by five shots at NSW Golf Club came close to clinching last year’s event at the Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs in Melbourne, eventually finishing runner-up behind Poland’s Adrian Meronk.

His Open record also includes runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2015, while he was beaten in a playoff in the 2014 PGA.

Always a popular drawcard on his regular visits back to Australia, Scott, who is currently 41 on the Official World Golf Ranking, is sure to be a big hit with the galleries in both Brisbane and Sydney.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Having Adam as part of the Australian Summer of Golf always adds to the anticipation ahead of our two major tournaments.

“Adam is a world-class player and is a threat in any tournament he contests. We are delighted that he has once again committed to play here this summer.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “Adam has been a wonderful supporter of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and our major events for many years now. Having him back home again this summer for the two Aussie majors will be welcomed by everyone connected to Australian golf.

“Adam always comes to our Australian events with his mind on one thing – winning. I know he will be determined to challenge for both titles and get his hands on the Kirkwood Cup or Stonehaven Cup once again.”

As well as being highlight tournaments on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, the two Aussie majors will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and form part of the start of the 2023/24 Race to Dubai schedule.

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW and naming rights partner ISPS Handa.