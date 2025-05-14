Rory Down Under: a trip down memory lane

14 May 2025 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Men's Australian Open | Professional golf |

Five-time major champion, and career grand slam winner, and 2013 Australian Open champion, Rory McIlroy has today confirmed that he will be returning to compete for a second Stonehaven Cup in 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

McIlroy's back-to-back visits in 2013 and 2014 were the last time he graced our shores, and so we thought it would be a great opportunity to dig through our archives.

Enjoy taking a trip down memory lane...

McIlroy wows lucky kids at The Royal Sydney Golf Club in 2013.

McIlroy alongside Jason Day, and the Northern Irishman's eventual sparring partner for the week in 2013, Adam Scott.

Hopefully none of this at Royal Melbourne!

McIlroy and two-time Stonehaven Cup winner Greg Chalmers.

The crowds turned out in force for the final day showdown between McIlroy and Scott in 2013.

The champion.

What a spectacle these two put on, alongside the 2013 low amateur, Brady Watt.

McIlroy is congratulated by Australian golfing royalty, Peter Thomson.

McIlroy with the Stonehaven Cup, could he hoist it again this year?

The crowds returned in 2014 to see if McIlroy could defend his title.

McIlroy with two men who also knows what it feels like to win a Stonehaven Cup, Matt Jones and Geoff Ogilvy.

McIlroy and another of his 2014 playing partners, up and coming amateur at the time, Ryan Ruffels.

The defending champion found a bit more trouble in 2014.

2014 was an unsuccessful defencee for McIlroy, as Jordan Spieth went on to win the title.