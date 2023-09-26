Renowned chef Michael Weldon to feature at 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open

26 Sep 2023 | Australian Open |

Golf enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike are in for a treat at this year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open with renowned chef Michael Weldon to create an unforgettable culinary experience. With a career spanning over a decade, including featuring on Masterchef and currently on Channel 10’s Farm to Fork, Michael is set to leave an incredible mark on the tournament. Passionate about showcasing local producers and bringing flavours to life, Michael will design and develop a menu that takes the Open’s spectators on a journey right across New South Wales. The specially designed menu will be featured in the Stonehaven, Bridges, and Champions suites, ensuring attendees across the event will have the opportunity to savour his creations. Michael’s culinary philosophy revolves around locally sourced produce and sustainability. He is committed to following the journey of ingredients from their origin to the final dish, ensuring that every bite is a testament to quality and flavour. It is not just his culinary talents that make Michael a perfect fit for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open; he is also a devoted golf enthusiast, playing off a handicap of 10 at Kingston Heath in the iconic Melbourne Sandbelt. "I am very excited to be partnering with the Australian Open this summer," Michael said. "When I'm not cooking or eating you'll find me on the golf course, so this partnership combines both my passions.

"I am honoured to be able to add my touch to the this year's Australian Open experience and make things extra delicious. "The focus of the food will be around showing of the incredible produce grown in the host state and with dishes inspired by the classics you'll find at golf clubs all over Australia reimagined.

"I look forward to making the food as exciting as what is happening on the fairways." The 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open promises to be a feast for the senses, with Michael leading the charge to tantalise taste buds, celebrate local produce, and elevate the overall experience.

About Chef Michael Weldon: Michael Weldon captured hearts as a contestant on the 2011 season of Masterchef. Since then, he has honed his skills as the Executive Chef for the Little Miss Group at its venues; The Crab Shack, Little Miss Miami, and Little Miss Mexico. In 2019, Michael began work on Channel Ten’s Farm to Fork. A program designed to explore the path produces takes from fields on a farm, through to people's kitchens. Currently, Michael holds the role of ambassador and development chef for Coles Supermarket where he brings his mission of helping make Australian's lives easier by inspiring them in the kitchen, to life.

About the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is one of the premier events on this year’s Summer of Golf calendar.

Hosted by The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club from November 30 to December 3, the tournament will feature the continuation of the joint format which allows fans to see some of the best men and women golfers playing for different titles at the same time. In addition to the Men’s Australian Open and the Women’s Australian Open titles, the event will celebrate further inclusiveness through the Australian All Abilities Championship.

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW and naming rights partner ISPS Handa. Tickets and Premium Experiences are on sale via now.