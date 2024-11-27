R&A offers Open Championship spots this week

27 Nov 2024 | Australian Open |

The R&A has confirmed that three spots in the 2025 Open Championship will be offered to the top three non-exempt players at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open this week.

This continues a relationship that has been in place for the past few years. Last year in Sydney, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Scott and Rikuya Hoshino all booked places in the Open field for 2024.

In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking at the beginning of the week commencing 25 November will be awarded a place in the 153rd Open. In a change to previous qualifying criteria, the place of a successful qualifier who later becomes exempt via another category will not pass to the next non-exempt golfer from that Open Qualifying Series event. The R&A will publish the full schedule for the Open Qualifying Series and list of exemptions for the 153rd Open early in 2025. Three players in the field are already exempt: defending champion Joaquin Niemann, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith and Englishman Jordan Smith.

The Open is at Royal Portrush from 13-20 July next year.