Peirce finishes among the stars

03 Dec 2023 | Australian Open | Women's Australian Open |

South Australian amateur Caitlin Peirce has shot an even-par 73 to not only finish as the low women's amateur at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, but also finish in a tie for seventh overall.

The 21-year-old has been a prolific winner this year on the amateur scene, with the highlight coming at the Queensland Amateur Championship.

A previous recipient of the Karrie Webb scholarship, Peirce played in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open last year, but said this year was a totally different experience.

"I played last year, but something about the crowds, it's just a bit bigger this year," she said.

"It's another goal for me to tick off. It's nice to be rewarded for a good week."

Peirce was the low amateur in the women's field at 2-under-par, the same 72-hole score as LPGA Tour winner Grace Kim, but she was just one of 13 who made the cut, nine of those being Australian.

Jazy Roberts was the next best Australian amateur at 4-over, with Hannah Reeves, Sarah Hammett and Ella Scaysbrook not far behind.

It was an incredible week for young Aussie women amateurs at The Australian and The Lakes, with one Saturday group consisting of three together.

"Me, Justice (Bosio) and Sarah (Hammett), an all-amateur group in front of Min Woo (Lee), just the crowds adjacent to that was insane," she said.

The beauty of the format this week meant Australia’s young stars of the future were playing alongside both the world's best women and men.