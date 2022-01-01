Golf Australia

Australian Open creative_Smith Rolls Green_banner

Partners of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open
TITLE PARTNER GOVERNMENT PARTNER
ISPS-Handa Melbourne
MAJOR PARTNERS
Apia Fujitsu Tag Qatar Drummond Golf
EVENT PARTNERS
Marsh Schwepps Titleist Crest Link Konica Minolta
MEDIA PARTNERS
Ticketek TEG ooh! Golf Digest
AFFILIATE PARTNERS VENUE HOSTS
PGA Tour of Australasia WPGA Tour DP World Tour Victoria Golf Club Kingston Heath Golf Club
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use