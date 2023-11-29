Open Championship places up for grabs in Sydney

29 Nov 2023 | Australian Open | Men's Australian Open | Professional golf |

Three places in The 152nd Open at Royal Troon will be available at this week’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney. The leading three players, not already exempt as of closing date, who make the cut at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will earn places in The Open from July 14-21, 2024.

Last year's Australian Open saw Min Woo Lee, Haydn Barron and Alejandro Canizares qualify for The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Players in the field at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open who are already exempt for The 152nd Open: Michael Hendry, Daniel Hillier, Ryo Hisatsune, Min Woo Lee, Bob MacIntyre, Adrian Meronk, Cam Smith, Jasper Stubbs (a).

In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the beginning of the week commencing November 27 will be awarded a place in The Open. Where any golfer who earns a qualifying place through an Open Qualifying Series event before the closing date for entries then becomes exempt under one or more other categories, that qualifying place will be awarded to the next best placed non-exempt golfer at that qualifying event. The full list of exemptions for The 152nd Open will be announced early in the new year.