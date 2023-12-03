Niemann, Hoshino, Scott lock in 2024 Open Championship

03 Dec 2023 | Australian Open | Men's Australian Open |

Joaquin Niemann, Rikuya Hoshino and Adam Scott have qualified for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon through the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. The ISPS HANDA Australian Open was the second event in the Open Qualifying Series, which offers players opportunities around the world to qualify for golf’s original championship. The co-sanctioned DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia event was played at The Australian and The Lakes. Niemann, of Chile, defeated Hoshino, of Japan, in a two-hole sudden death playoff after the pair finished regulation play tied on a 14-under-par total of 271. He will feature in The Open for a fifth time with his best finish coming in 2022 at The 150th Open where he finished tied 53rd at St Andrews. Thanks to his runner-up finish the 27-year-old Hoshino will compete in The Open for a fourth consecutive time after making his debut in 2021. Min Woo Lee, who is already qualified for The Open in 2024, finished outright third at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on 12-under 273. Finishing a shot further back and tied fourth alongside Grant Forrest and Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, who is ranked 46th in the Official World Golf Rankings, claimed the third and final qualifying spot with a final round 68 to ensure his place in the starting field at Royal Troon. This will be his 24th consecutive appearance since making his debut at The 129th Open at St Andrews in 2000.