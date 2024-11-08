Minjee Lee making her way to Melbourne for ISPS HANDA Australian Open

08 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Professional golf |

Major championship winner Minjee Lee has today confirmed she will join an already strong LPGA Tour contingent that will tee it up at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open on the Melbourne Sandbelt.

Played from November 28 to December 1 at Kingston Heath and The Victoria golf clubs, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will once again feature a dual gender format, with Lee teeing it up alongside her brother, and PGA TOUR player, Min Woo.

A two-time major winner, Lee will be one of the headliners of a classy women’s field alongside fellow West Australian Hannah Green, two-time defending champion Ashleigh Buhai and their major winning cohort of Danielle Kang and Jiyai Shin.

The elite event winners will be joined by numerous other LPGA players, including Steph Kyriacou, Grace Kim, Cassie Porter and Jenny Shin.

“Both the women’s and men’s fields look really good, and for me it is going to be great fun going head-to-head with Ash after her success in this event and all the Aussie girls, especially Hannah who has had such a great year on the LPGA,” Lee said.

“Although it has been a long year playing all over the world, I’m very much looking forward to finishing my run of tournaments at the Australian Open that is always one of the most special events of the year.”

Runner-up to Buhai last year in Sydney, which is one of four top-5s she has achieved in the past six Australian Opens, Lee has been a consistent contender at her national Open without yet claiming the Patricia Bridges Bowl, a trophy she is determined to add to the family’s trophy case.

“Winning an Australian Open title would mean so much to me, and breaking the Aussie drought would make it extra special, especially after my close call last year in Sydney,” she said.

“That event was huge, and I’d love to see crowds like that again in Melbourne.”

Fifth in 2022 when playing the same host venues, and alongside the men and Australian All Abilities Championship for the first time, Lee is the latest player to speak glowingly of playing the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on some of the world’s best courses in the Melbourne Sandbelt.

“The Melbourne Sandbelt has so many amazing courses, and playing such a big tournament at Kingston Heath and Victoria in front of the incredible home fans will be a very enjoyable way to end the year,” she said.

In addition to the LPGA Tour contingent, the next wave of local players from the WPGA Tour of Australasia will have the chance to show off their games alongside some of the world’s best, while the men’s event features a top quality mix of Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, DP World Tour and Australia’s best players.

The two Lees joined by the likes of defending men’s champion Joaquin Niemann, Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Cam Davis, Victor Perez, Nicolas Colsaerts, Harry Higgs and Karl Vilips.

“Minjee Lee is one of best players in the world. It is always a treat to watch her play.” CEO of Golf Australia James Sutherland said.

“With so many major winners in the women’s field, the tournament is shaping up as a great spectacle. We can’t wait to see them contest the Aussie Open on Melbourne’s Sandbelt.”

The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open and BMW Australian PGA Championship will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network/9NOW.

Tickets for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available now via