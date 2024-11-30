AusOpen: Minjee aiming for a top five on Sunday

30 Nov 2024 | Australian Open |

Although achieving a first ISPS HANDA Australian Open victory looks to have again eluded her, Minjee Lee is still determined to finish 2024 on a high at Kingston Heath tomorrow.

The Australian No.2 had clearly her best day of this year’s Open, shooting a 69 on day three to move to -1 for the tournament after back-to-back 74s left her too far back to mount a serious weekend challenge.

Entering the final round, Lee is T11, 13 shots behind leader Jiyai Shin,

Once her final putt drops on Sunday, the two-time major champion will be holidays before getting ready for the 2025 LPGA Tour season.

“I definitely want to play good just for myself,” Lee said of her Sunday prospects.

“I want to finish off on a high, and this is my last event of the year, so I would love to post a nice score and if I finish in the top five I would be happy.

“I'm not quite sure about the winning spot, but I definitely think I can post a nice score on final Sunday.”

Playing in some of the worst conditions on Saturday, Lee’s round was bogey-free and included birdies at the first, third, 10th and 14th.

She’s becoming more familiar with the Kingston Heath layout after missing out on a practice round after arriving in Melbourne on Wednesday following the LPGA’s season-ending event.

“Obviously, this event at this time was always going to be a tough one, and I knew travel wise it was going to be a little bit tougher than the other previous years where it wasn't such a tight turnaround,” she said.

“But Hannah doesn't seem to be having any trouble, so I can't really say that. I can't really complain, right?

“But no, I mean obviously I would've liked to be in a little bit better condition with jet lag and stuff like that, but it is what it is and I knew what I was getting myself into and expected it to be this way.”