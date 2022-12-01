LIVE: #AusOpenGolf First Round blog

01 Dec 2022 | Australian Open |

MEN'S LEADER: David Micheluzzi -7 (Victoria) - course record 63

WOMEN'S LEADER: Grace Kim -7 (Kingston Heath) - course record 66

3.25pm - Victoria: AIG Women's Open champion Ashleigh Buhai and LPGA player Jenny Shin are three-under par through ten and eight holes respectively. Minjee Lee is a shot back.

3.24pm - Kingston Heath: New Zealand's Josh Geary has moved into second place at four-under par through 12 holes (he teed off the tenth hole).

2.39pm - Victoria: Local Matthew Griffin has announced himself as one to watch for the remainder of the afternoon as he sits four-under par after ten holes.

2.14pm - Victoria: Minjee Lee has started to make a move up the leaderboard with an eagle at the par-5 eighth to go to two-under par.

1.28pm - Victoria: The big afternoon crowds are witnessing a show from their Victorian hero Marc Leishman who started with a trio of birdies. Cameron Smith and Minjee Lee are both one-under par with Smith through five holes and Lee through four holes.

12.35pm - Victoria: David Micheluzzi wraps up his remarkable day with an eighth birdie to also finish with a seven-under par 63. He leads by four shots and it’s also a course record!

12.22pm - Kingston Heath: Grace Kim ends her round with a birdie to finish seven-under par and equal the course record with 66! She leads by two shots.

12pm - The broadcast has begun! Tune in on 9Gem, 9Now, Kayo Sports, Fox Sports and Spark Sport in New Zealand.

11.39am - Kingston Heath: Grace Kim leads the women's at six-under with two holes to play. Hannah Green and Jiyai Shin are now in the clubhouse with a pair of five-under par 68s.

11.37am - Victoria: David Micheluzzi is on fire! His seventh birdie of the day takes him to six-under par with four holes left to play. He leads by three shots from Peter Lonard (Kingston Heath).

11.19am - Victoria: David Micheluzzi jumps up to five-under to lead the men's by two shots. The Victorian is through 13 holes after starting his day on the tenth.

11.18am - Kingston Heath: Hannah Green, Grace Kim and Jiyai Shin are now all at five-under on top of the women's leaderboard! Green and Shin have two holes to play, while Kim has four holes remaining.

11.05am - Kingston Heath: Grace Kim is the women's leader at five-under after Hannah Green slipped back to four-under with a bogey at the sixth (she teed off from the tenth). New Zealand amateur Fiona Xu (Victoria)and Korean Jiyai Shin are tied for second alongside Green.

11.03am - Victoria: David Micheluzzi and Denzel Ieremia are tied on top at four-under through 11 holes, while Peter Lonard (Kingston Heath) and Terry Pilkadaris are a shot back.

10.26am - Kingston Heath: We also have joint leaders in the women's! A first dropped shot for Hannah Green of the tournament moves her back to five-under par alongside Grace Kim. New Zealand amateur Fiona Xu, who won the Australian Amateur title this year, Korea's Jiyai Shin, New Zealander Momoka Kobori and Chinese Taipei's Ya-Chun Chang are all a shot back.

10.16am - Victoria: We have a three-way tie at the top of the men's with Victorian David Micheluzzi, New Zealander Denzel Ieremia and American Gunner Wiebe (playing at Kingston Heath) all at three-under par.

9.47am - Kingston Heath: The birdies just keep rolling in for Hannah Green! She's started her second nine (the front nine) with another birdie to now be six-under par.

9:26am - Victoria: Denzel Ieremia has jumped out to a two shot lead in the men’s at four-under par, while Hannah Green has reached the turn at five-under at Kingston Heath. Grace Kim is a shot back.

9.05am - Victoria: Most of the field have found the going tough on a cool but calm morning at Victoria. Two New Zealanders, Nick Voke and Denzel Ieremia, have taken a liking to the conditions however and moved into a share of the men’s lead at two-under par alongside Chinese amateur Wenyi Ding and American Gunner Wiebe (both playing at Kingston Heath).

8.32am - Kingston Heath: Hannah Green continues her red-hot start with a birdie at the iconic par-3 15th and she moves to four-under alongside Grace Kim who is yet to put anything other than a birdie on her scorecard!

8.20am - Kingston Heath: A birdie for Grace Kim at the par-5 12th moves her to three-under through three holes and into the lead.

7.53am - Kingston Heath: Wade Ormsby has jumped out to the men's lead at two-under par through three holes with birdies at the first and third.

7.49am - Kingston Heath: A two putt par for Hannah Green (after the below pitch shot) at the par-5 12th to stay at two-under, while Adam Scott has made a bogey-birdie start to his day.

7.28am - Kingston Heath: A brilliant shot into six feet at the par-3 11th leads to back-to-back birdies for Hannah Green and she is setting the pace early.

7.17am - Kingston Heath: Hannah Green and Jiyai Shin begin their campaigns in style with a pair of two-putt birdies at the par-5 tenth.

7.11am - Kingston Heath: Our first male marquee group of Presidents Cup teammates Adam Scott and Cam Davis and Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Harrison Crowe are off and running.

7.00am - Kingston Heath: The tournament gets under way at Kingston Heath with our first marquee group of Hannah Green, Xiyu Lin and Jiyai Shin kicking things off from the tenth tee, while Kirstoff Reitan, Wade Ormsby and Hayden Hopewell tee off from the first.

6.55am - Victoria: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open has begun with Kade McBride, Luke Brown and Max McCardle the first group out on course.