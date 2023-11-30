LIVE BLOG: The 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open

30 Nov 2023 | Australian Open |

12:00pm update:

Four Stonehaven Cups between them! Our marquee group of Adrian Meronk, Adam Scott and Matt Jones are away at The Australian.

11:45am update:

Scotland's Grant Forrest has fired a first round 6-under 65 at the Australian this morning to kick off his ISPS HANDA Australian Open campaign.

The Scot is one back from Cam Davis who is still 7-under through 15-holes over at The Lakes.

Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa has shot up the men's leaderboard after an eagle at the par-5 17th at The Lakes, he finished with a 5-under 67.

2013 women's champion, Jiyai Shin is showing her experience, leading at 4-under over at The Lakes.

10:50am update:

Thailand's Sukapan Budsabakorn and our own Stephanie Kyriacou lead the women at 3-under, with Kyriacou having an eagle at the par-5 third at The Lakes.

Cam Davis still leads the men at 6-under, with Scotland's Grant Forrest, Ireland's Conor Purcell, and our own Hayden Hopewell all closing at 5-under

10:20am update:

2017 Champion Cam Davis is off to an absolute flyer at The Lakes today, he's 6-under at the turn.

Min Woo Lee is hot on his tail at 4-under.

10:00am update:

HOLE-IN-ONE ALERT

Japan's Ayaka Sugihara has aced the 144 metre 11th hole at the Australian with a perfectly struck 7-iron, the first hole-in-one of the tournament!!

9:50am update:

The 2017 champion Cam Davis has rocketed to the top of the leaderboard in the men's ISPS HANDA Australian Open at 5-under par through 7 holes at The Lakes.

The highlight for US-based Davis was an eagle at the par-5 14th hole.

Last week's PGA champion Min Woo Lee has started well, reaching 3-under through 9 holes and Cam Smith is 1-under, playing in the same group at The Lakes with Lee.

Thailand's Sukapan Budsabakorn is at 3-under and leading the women's tournament with a bunch of players including Aussie Gabriela Ruffels at 2-under.

9am update:

The big guns are surging toward the top as the ISPS HANDA Australian Open begins in Sydney.

World No.5 Minjee Lee

leads the women's tournament at 2-under par with Stephanie Kyriacou, Gabriela Ruffels, Sarah Oh and Thailand's Sukapan Budsabakorn.

Lee, who is chasing her first Open championship, had bridies at the 11th and 14th holes at The Lakes.

Sydney's Cam Davis is made three birdies early in his round at The Lakes to jump to the top of the men's leaderboard with Japan's Rikuya Hoshino.

But Min Woo Lee

(2-under) and Cameron Smith (1-under) have begun nicely at the same venue.

Conditions are delightful at both The Lakes and The Australian despite heavy rain on Wednesday which forced the tournament organisers to allow 'lift-clean-place' rules for the opening two rounds.

7.30am update:

A big crowd has turned out in blazing sunshine to watch marquee groups at The Lakes this morning including Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee.

Smith and Lee teed off at 7.05am from the 10th tee and began with pars.

--

They're away and playing at the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes.

On a beautiful misty Sydney morning, the first players took the two courses.

Participants in Golf Australia's MyGolf program hit the ceremonial opening tee shots.

"Lift, clean, place" rules are in play for the first two rounds after a huge storm flooded the course late on Wednesday, but conditions were superb for the beginning of the first round with a forecast maximum of 28 degrees.

Major champions Minjee Lee and Cameron Smith are both on the course at The Lakes this morning.

The 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open includes three separate championships for men, women and All Abilities players.