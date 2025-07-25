Liquorland raises its glass to the golf as Australian Open ticket demand hits new highs

25 Jul 2025 | Industry News | Australian Open | Partnerships | Tournaments |

Australian drinks specialist Liquorland has expanded its commitment to Australian golf through an elevated presence at the 2025 and 2026 men’s Australian Opens. As a major partner of Australian Golf, Liquorland, which has more than 800 stores across Australia, will provide a range of premium experiences at this year’s tournament at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club from December 4-7, headlined by the Liquorland Champions Club and the Liquorland Lounge. Following confirmation that 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy will play in both 2025 and 2026, the Weekend Pass Product for this year has officially sold out, with daily tickets transitioning from any-one day to single day passes in anticipation of a Sunday sell out. This marks the first time in Australian Open history that the event has been required to move to single day passes, highlighting the interest from sports fans across the country to watch McIlroy play at the world-class Royal Melbourne Golf Club. The Liquorland Champions Club, an exclusive hospitality offering situated behind Royal Melbourne’s famous 17th hole of the Composite Course, will host more than 450 people each day. As one of the hottest tickets for the event, just 50 tickets in total remain for the Club on Thursday, with tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday already sold out. With General Admission Weekend Passes sold out, fans can still buy Four-Day Season Passes or individual Saturday or Sunday tickets to experience the event, including the Liquorland Lounge in The 19th Fan experience zone, adjacent to the famed 18th hole of Royal Melbourne’s Composite Course. The Liquorland Lounge will be the perfect spot for fans and eventgoers to experience a range of unforgettable moments, with offerings including an exclusive Canard-Duchêne Champagne experience across all four days of the tournament. Chief Commercial Officer at Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia Michael McDonald said: “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Liquorland within Australian golf.” “With Rory McIlroy returning to Australia, and the Australian Open returning to Royal Melbourne, we’ve already seen exceptionally strong interest in all our ticketing and corporate packages. “It is wonderful to have such an iconic brand such as Liquorland expand its commitment and investment in Australian golf. Together, we will create unique and memorable experiences for fans and event goers at the men’s Australian Open like no other,” he said. General Manager of Major Events and Operations at Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia Antonia Beggs said: “The move to single day passes is an unprecedented move for the men’s Australian Open.” “It is fantastic to see fans voting with their feet, whether that be Victorians or the thousands of international and interstate visitors who’ve got in early to ensure they witness the World No.2 play on one of the best golf courses in the world. “We are anticipating strong demand for Sunday’s final day of the tournament on December 7, so we encourage fans who want to see the action to get in early to avoid disappointment. “For those attending, the Liquorland Champions Club and Liquorland Lounge are going to be the place to be in December, and we can’t wait for what promises to be one of the biggest men’s Australian Opens in the event’s history.” General Manager of Customer Loyalty at Coles Liquor Mia Horner said: “Golf is more than just a sport, it’s a cause for celebration that brings people together. To make sure the fan experience is up to par, we’re levelling up the Liquorland Champions Club and Liquorland Lounge in a big way. “Spectators will toast with the finest drinks in style whilst the competition intensifies on the green.” With limited tickets remaining for the 2025 men’s Australian Open, secure yours today via